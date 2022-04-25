How to conquer challenges with student resources given by SBCC

While attending City College can bring challenges as a student, here’s how you can benefit from these free tools and resources provided at The Basic Needs Center and The Well.

The Basic Needs Center houses the CalFresh Assistance Program, the food pantry, and Love’s Closet and is located in ECC-14.

“The Basic Needs Center is always here for you to help in any way they can, not only with food but just to talk and conversate and ask how you’re doing,” program assistant Randy Smith said. “Sometimes someone just needs a sounding board, someone to say, someone to ask how they’re doing and I feel like we provide that here.”

CalFresh:

The CalFresh Assistance Program is for students who are eligible based on their income to use an EBT card allowing them to buy groceries without paying out of pocket. To apply, submit an application online that requires documentation of proof. If approved, the EBT card will arrive within 30 days.

BNC student helper Miguel Cordero said the CalFresh Resource Fair held on campus on Wednesday, March 3 to be a moment where he felt he was able to spread the awareness of the center to students.

Food Pantry:

The Food Pantry provides non-perishable food items, produce and snacks from the Food Bank of Santa Barbara for free. Aside from food, they also provide feminine and hygiene kits provided from The Well and everyday household items like dish soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo and diapers.

“Every Thursday I come, it’s very useful to be able to cook things easily like pasta and rice and I can avoid having to pay for groceries,” student Luca Bory said.

To receive the items, all you have to do is provide your “K” number when you check in and check out and show what items you’re taking.

Loves’ closet:

Loves’ closet has free gently used and washed clothes and shoes donated by the community.

To make an appointment to visit you can email B[email protected]. If you would like to make a donation, you can fill out this form to schedule a time to drop off items.

The Well:

The Well is a space that promotes mental health and wellness services like holistic health and wellness workshops, group counseling and skill-building groups. These services are available both online and in person in ECC–21. To join any of them you can email The Well at [email protected]

“The kindness and friendliness of Becky Bean changes students’ lives,” student Kate Ottrando said. “The abundance of wellness resources available to students at The Well is spectacular.”

Aside from the services, The Well also provides wellness kits and tools, condoms, mental health and health resources, journals, art supplies, merchandise and more.