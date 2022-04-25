First+in-person+ASG+meeting+plans+on-campus+events+to+end+the+year

The Associated Student Government held their first in-person meeting in 25 months this past Friday, April 22 in Campus Center Room 223.

Figuring out funding and setting up events to be held on campus were the main topics in the student governing body’s first session at City College since March 13, 2020.

Gamer’s United Club members Davis Jones and Julia Martinez returned with a revised budget request of $1,150. The board moved to allocate them the $1,150 from the student body trust funds.

“If we were to give away $3,600 away to other clubs that are [requesting] $400, and if we were to give you guys $2,400 we would only have $1,000 left,” Vice President of Finance and Operations Robert Roysner said. “So that’s why we couldn’t give the full amount as well despite the presentation coming a little bit wonky.”

Both the Women for Success and Healing Hands clubs requested grants of $400 for their clubs. The board approved and moved to allocate the funds to both clubs.

The ASG will be gifting 20 graduation regalia to students and five to board members, which includes the cap, gown, tassel and diploma cover.

A movie night featuring a showing of “Encanto” will be held using the Let’s Get Vaccinated campaign funds, hosted by the ASG from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 on the West Campus lawn. The FunFlicks company will be setting up the movie screen, projector and sound system and will be providing popcorn.

President Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo attended the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, April 21. There she discussed the issues students had brought up in their most recent giveaway regarding the early closing hours for the cafeteria and library.

“I think now they’re going to hear us more because we really put an emphasis on that, because we are students and student voices matter,” Kabukapua Kalombo said. “We have to make sure that we always represent student’s voices.”

The Unity in the Community Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at the West Campus Great Meadows lawn. The event will be hosted by the Center for Equity and Social Justice and is partnered with The Well, The International Office, City College Ambassadors and the ASG to celebrate the diversity of City College through food, music and art.

Student Trustee Chernor Diallo will be speaking at the event about diversity and inclusion.

The ASG will reconvene to discuss the final plans for the school year in-person next Friday, April 29.