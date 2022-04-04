News Briefs: Poetry contest opens, SBCC Dance to host ‘Collective’

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.



– The Channels team encourages members of the City College and Santa Barbara communities to contribute to our spring engagement project. We are asking our readers what their favorite memory is in Santa Barbara for a chance to be featured on The Channels. Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, April 13, with the final project published on The Channels website on April 18. Use this Google Form to submit your favorite memory.

– The Psychology Club and the Career Center are hosting a virtual Career Day panel event on April 13 at 4 p.m. According to the Career Center, this event focuses on gaining knowledge through listening to panelists share their experiences in their academic careers and current careers. Use this link to register for the Zoom meeting. Any questions can be directed to [email protected].

– City College’s annual Spring Dance Collective will be held this Thursday, and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Garvin Theater on campus. The concert tickets cost $15 if attendees purchase tickets in advance and it is $20 at the door. Attendees can buy tickets using this link. Any questions can be sent to [email protected].

– It’s National Poetry Month and the Creative Writing Program is holding this year’s Emmons Poetry Contest. Any student who is currently taking 6 credits or more may submit up to 3 poems. Students will be able to submit their work until Monday, April 18. The contest is open to everyone and free. Cash prizes will be available as seen below;

First Place – $600

Second Place – $400

Third Place – $200

Three Honorable Mentions – $100 each

Here is the link to submit.