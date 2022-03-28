News Briefs: 2nd round of spring CARES grants open until April 8

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– The second round of the CARES/HEERF Emergency Grants of this semester is currently being offered to students. Grants will be given out in amounts of $100-$500 to credit students until all funds are exhausted. Noncredit students are able to apply for a $300-$1,200 grant based on available funds. Any students enrolled in three credits or more can send questions to [email protected]. Noncredit students may send their questions to [email protected]. The deadline is Friday, April 8. More information on the emergency grants and the application can be found on City College’s website.

– This week, the ASG will celebrate Women’s History Month by highlighting women leaders in California and the City College community. “Women Of Color Facing Challenges” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 29, via Zoom. Use this link to join. The second event, “How Women Lead,” will take place on March 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. The event will feature Interim Superintendent-President Kindred Murillo, Board of Trustees Member Anna Everett, Academic Senate President Raeanne Napoleon and ASG President Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo. The link to join is available here. Any questions about these events can be sent to [email protected].

– The ASG has now opened ASG 2022-2023 election applications for all City College students. Every year students apply to be elected into student government to be a voice for their fellow peers. According to Amy Collins, the student program advisor for the ASG, participating in student government can boost your applications and resumes and offers many other opportunities for learning and networking. The link to the application is available here. Questions may be sent to [email protected].

– Students may now RSVP for the 2nd Annual Ritz-Carlton Bacara hiring event taking place on Tuesday, April 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the resort. According to the announcement, this is a chance for students to network and explore job and internship opportunities. Refreshments will be provided along with a beautiful view of the beach. Students can RSVP here.