Senate+approves+form+for+faculty+to+play+part+in+hiring+committees

A new form has been adopted by the Academic Senate to make it easier and more open for faculty members to be part of future selection committees.

The solicitation form was created with the goals of allowing for a more “transparent, inclusive process” and was approved at the faculty governing body’s meeting on Wednesday, March 16.

“I tried to model language on this form after work that the senate has already done specifically around faculty hiring,” Academic Senate President Raeanne Napoleon said.

Ideas were presented that the form could serve as a “standing call” for faculty members to register their interest in participating on hiring committees.

“I love the idea of having an interest form in general, and sending regular invitations for people to submit their interest and have it on file,” said Sen. Ellen Carey, who represents educational support.

“We need to be making sure that we communicate so that whoever from our department might be on [a] hiring committee can adequately represent the interests and concerns of the faculty in that department as a representative…I think it’s way more valuable to have the diversity of viewpoints across the campus,” Carey said.

Napoleon included the President’s Report from the Sept. 15, 2021 senate meeting as background, which detailed issues regarding the selection of faculty members that were part of the hiring committee for the interim athletic director during fall 2021.

Per the report, a decision was made for a shortened recruitment, and the faculty selections were initially made based on the recommendation of the department chair.

According to AP 7120 — which covers recruitment and selection — the Academic Senate is required to select a specified minimum number of faculty members for membership on selection committees in two cases:

For educational administrator positions, “The committee shall include at least…Three faculty members selected by the Academic Senate.”

For executive management (Vice President) positions, “The committee shall include at least the following…Two Faculty members selected by the Academic Senate.”

City College is currently in the process of hiring a new athletic director for the 2022-23 academic year. The application period for the position, which is classified as an educational administrator, opened on Jan. 28 and closed on March 11.

Additionally, the faculty governing body passed a motion that recommends that the members of the Board Policies and Procedures committee (BPAP) alter the associated policy to absolve the senate of an authoritative position over the Non-Teaching Compensation Committee (NTCC).

The Feb. 6 meeting featured a discussion about a summer work group’s recommendation that the senate “jettison any formal involvement to NTCC.”

Passing the motion is the next step in the process of removing the senate from the NTCC. Additionally, Spanish instructor Margarita Martín del Campo expressed that she will also bring the issue of the NTCC to the Faculty Association (FA).

The FA is City College’s collective bargaining agent for all faculty members. Its primary role is negotiating with the district for faculty salaries, benefits and working conditions.

“I think we should take a look at them, and I would love to get the money for our group,” Martín del Campo said.

The Academic Senate will reconvene on Wednesday, March 23.