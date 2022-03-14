News Briefs: Life Fitness Center open until March 16, ‘Paint n’ Sip’

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– The Life Fitness Center will be open to all students until March 16. The open hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Students attending must bring their student ID to enjoy a free one-hour workout. Attendees can grab a flyer at the LFC and bring it to The Well to receive a free stress care kit. Items in each kit will include a stress ball, tea bag, fan, chapstick, meditation card, and more information on mental and physical health.

-Any transfer students in need of help with navigating admissions may attend a zoom meeting this Tuesday at 2 p.m. According to the Transfer Center, at this zoom meeting, students can learn the basics of transferring and the importance of researching universities of interest. Students can register for the meeting here.

-Staff and faculty can now swing by the testing booth located by the bridge health check-in station to pick up two free COVID-19 tests. All students can order rapid tests free of charge using this website.

–In honor of Women’s History Month, the Center for Equity and Social Justice is hosting a ‘Paint n’ Sip’ event this Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in CC-228. According to the announcement, the event includes painting, eating, and sipping some bubbly. All food, drink, and supplies will be free to students, staff, and faculty attending. Fill out this form to receive an email confirmation to the event.