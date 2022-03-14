ASG+plans+women+leadership+event+and+reviews+current+bylaws

The Associated Student Government discussed application dates and the timeline for 2022-23 positions, as well as a pair of upcoming Zoom events for Women’s History Month in their Friday morning meeting.

The Student Senate began by reviewing Bylaws Appendix A. The whole board moved to suspend Appendix part A for the Fall 2022 semester.

Appendix A covers requirements for students who want to be considered for appointment to ASG, as well as the specific steps for appointing a student candidate to ASG.

The applications for students who want to be part of ASG for the 2022-23 academic year opened up Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m. and are due by Monday, April 4 at noon. According to the current timeline, approved candidates will be expected to attend a meeting on April 5, then campaigning will run from April 6-22 and voting will take place from April 18-22 at noon.

ASG then discussed having representation on both the Schott and Wake campuses. They moved for adding a position for a non-credit student to represent on the Schott and Wake campus.

This past Tuesday there was a giveaway on Wake Campus that took place where students were able to spin a prize wheel that selected items from the campus store as giveaways.

“Watching people smile from receiving small things, it’s amazing,” said ASG President Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo. “It’s what we do as a team, it’s what we represent as SBCC students.”

The next giveaway has yet to be announced due to scheduling conflicts, but ASG is looking to have one in the first week of April.

With March being Women’s History Month, Kabukapua Kalombo reinforced the importance of two upcoming Zoom events that will focus on women.

On Tuesday, March 29, ASG will be hosting an event titled “Women of Color Facing Challenges” on Zoom from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 30, women leaders in the City College community will be sharing their experiences and “How Women Lead.” There will be speakers at this event including Interim Superintendent-President Kindred Murillo, Academic Senate President Raeanne Napoleon, Board of Trustees member Anna Everett, and Kabukapua Kalombo.

“In our campus, we have so many women leaders, and we want to inspire younger generations,” the ASG president said.

This event will also be taking place on Zoom from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The ASG will reconvene to discuss further plans for the semester on Friday, March 18.