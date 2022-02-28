News Briefs: CalFresh resource fair, JSB Cafe closing March 10

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– The week of Feb. 28 is CalFresh Week, and City College’s Basic Needs Center will be hosting a resource fair on Wednesday, March 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Friendship Plaza to increase awareness about the program. CalFresh is California’s version of the federal Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program which provides qualified households and individuals with access to food. The resource fair will allow students to check their eligibility for the program and will be able to go home with CalFresh swag, produce bags and snacks.

– The Cartwright Learning Resources Center offers students virtual help with any technical issues. The program aims to help students with computer skills and basic knowledge of applications. Contact [email protected] to make an appointment. The hours available are from Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– The JSB Cafe is currently open but will be closing again on March 10. City College’s culinary students make the food at the cafe. The JSB Cafe is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.