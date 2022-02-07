News Briefs: Free COVID testing, recovery meeting offered weekly

With everything happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– As we prepare to return to in-person classes in the coming weeks, it’s important to remember to get tested weekly to be admitted on campus and for in-person courses. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing takes place next to parking lot A1. It’s a saliva test and takes a few moments. Results arrive in one to two days through Pipeline email. Testing site open:

Monday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

–Santa Barbara City College has been allocated $7 million, which will go directly towards students in a CARES/HEERF Emergency Grant. SBCC will give $1,000-$3,000 emergency grants to students until all funds are exhausted. Students need to be enrolled in a minimum of 3 units to be eligible for this grant as of Feb. 4. The deadline for applications is Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. CARES/HEERF Emergency Application Questions about the grant can be sent to [email protected].

– The library is giving out free copies of Exhalation, a collection of short stories, to the SBCC community. Pick up a copy at the library during their in-person hours, Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

– SBCC Student Health and Wellness are now offering free virtual All Recovery meetings for students who want to connect with other students starting this Thursday. These meetings will include discussions of drug prevention, education, and recovery. Sessions will be held every Thursday at 12 p.m. on zoom.

Zoom ID: 959 8480 2563

Passcode: 661377

– February is Black History Month, and in hopes to engage the community in celebrating, SBCC will be hosting multiple virtual campus-wide events.