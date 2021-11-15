Vaccination push moved to spring, ASG plans pair of student events

The Associated Student Government discussed the procedures they are taking for their upcoming campaigns for City College students during their meeting on Friday, Nov. 12.

The ASG is currently preparing campaigns to encourage students to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, one to help students return to in-person enrollment at City College as well as another outreach event for before Thanksgiving break.

The “Let’s Get Vaccinated” campaign has been postponed to the spring of 2022.

“We don’t wanna launch half-cocked,” chair of the vaccination committee Cameron Black said.

The vaccination campaign now has a set date for Jan. 3, 2022. The original dates for the campaign would have been earlier this month in November.

“We postponed the launching mainly because we didn’t have enough time to prepare everything and didn’t want to be in a rush,” president Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo said.

“We want it to be effective, [and] we want it to be fun to work on.”

The committee will take part in a 40-hour paid training to prepare. Kabukapua Kalombo said the training will inform them about the ins and outs of effective marketing strategies.

This training will take place during the week of Dec. 13 for those who are on the committee and “committed.”

The next campaign the student government is planning focuses on in-person enrollment. City College has had roughly 4,000 students not return since the fall of 2020, according to ASG advisor Christopher Johnson.

“A lot of these students are African-American, Latinx and disadvantaged students that have left our college,” Johnson said when explaining who would benefit from the campaign.

The “Re-Enrollment Campaign” was thoroughly discussed, focusing on plans for how to make it the most effective for students re-entering City College.

The events will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 on the West Campus lawn from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To have a successful event, the ASG pushed for ways to have effective student involvement.

“We’re really looking right now at how to get students involved,” Johnson said.

The ASG is also planning an outreach event for the week before Thanksgiving break on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both sides of campus. These “tabling events” will have an emphasis on mental health and self-care, especially before finals and winter break.

The ASG also emphasized that one of the goals for next semester would be to have more in-person events on campus.

“We want to have more interactions with students and I believe the vaccination campaign will help us achieve that goal,” Kabukapua Kalombo said.

The ASG will reconvene on Friday, Nov. 19.