News Briefs: evacuation center on Wake Campus, costume contest

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the most important information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– City College’s Wake Campus is being used as an evacuation center for residents who live in and around the Alisal Fire burn area following the order issued on Sunday, Oct. 24. The order, which will be in effect until Monday, Oct. 25, originates from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department because of the risk of debris flow from a storm that began on Oct. 24. The Alisal Fire burn scar covers the west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and goes down to the ocean. For more information, visit the Ready Santa Barbara website.

– Priority registration for the spring 2022 semester begins Wednesday, Oct. 27. Students can view their registration date and time through the Pipeline website’s registration page, under “Check your Pre-Registration Requirements and Registration Appointment.”

The spring 2022 course offerings are available on City College’s website.

– The SBCC Ambassador’s event committee is hosting a costume contest, which opened on Friday, Oct. 22. Students can send a picture of their costume to [email protected] up until Nov. 2. The SBCC Ambassador’s Instagram followers will vote on a winner through their story, with the prize yet to be announced.

– On Tuesday, Oct. 19, City College was notified that two individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The individual in the first case was on the first floor of the Occupational Education building on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second individual was not on campus for the duration of their infectious period, COVID-19 coordinator Timothy Fouch wrote in the campus-wide email sent on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

City College asks for suspected individuals infected with COVID-19 to fill out the Healthy Roster survey immediately.

Visit the COVID-19 dashboard to stay up to date on the number of cases on campus.