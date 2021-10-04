News Briefs: free flu shots for students, library open Sundays

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the most important information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

-This past Monday, Sept. 27, City College held a flag lowering and tree planting ceremony in remembrance of student Greigary Fingerle, who passed away in early August. A group of around 40 members from the City College community, along with family and friends, gathered in front of the Luria Library to honor Fingerle’s life and the impact he had on the college.

-Student Health Services will offer free flu shots for students this Thursday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the tent outside of the Sports Pavillion. Students can make an appointment by calling the Student Health Services office or stopping by the Sports Pavillion tent on Thursday.

-Since Sunday, Oct. 3, the Luria Library is open for in-person hours every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing students to work on campus over the weekend. The vaccine mandate that went into effect on Oct. 1 will be mandatory for entry into the library. The Luria Library is also open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library also offers online services for students who are unable to visit in person.

-On Thursday, Sept. 23, City College was made aware of another positive COVID-19 case. The student is known to have been on the 2nd floor of the Earth and Biological Sciences building, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the 23rd. Along with this case, City College was notified of another student’s positive test this Friday, Oct. 1. The student visited campus on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on the first floor of the West Campus Classroom building from 3:45 p.m. to 5:05 p.m, and Friday, Sept. 24 for outdoor PE from 9 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. This case was confirmed along with two others who were not on campus on Friday, Oct. 1. If you suspect to have been exposed to an individual positive with COVID-19, City College asks that you quarantine and fill out the Healthy Roster Survey immediately. To stay updated on City College’s case count, visit the COVID-19 dashboard.