Student Senate to go ahead with testing out online equity program

The Associated Student Government approved the allocation of $220 to assess the equity training program SpeakOut before rolling it out for the student body.

Student senators debated over the cost of the training program, at $20 per person. The plan is to purchase a large amount of subscriptions for many City College students at a reduced price.

“There are a lot of free online programs available,” Student Advocate Suzanne Obando said.

The SpeakOut online courses educate students on identifying different kinds of societal inequities, properly addressing those inequities and ways to practice cultural solidarity.

Obando went on to name the Santa Barbara Anti-Defamation League and Healing Justice as examples. “I do think it would be smarter to go with a more financially responsible option.”

The senate concluded that it would purchase the program for each of the senators, totalling about $220 for 11 subscriptions, to evaluate and discuss at a later date.

The motion was approved with five senators voting for and Officers Anastasia Fankner, Lola Bamberger, Magan McCormac and ZhiNign Cui abstaining from the vote.

Accounting Controller James Zavas also gave a presentation to the senate, mapping out the college’s spending patterns. He illustrated how former basic inflows such as parking passes and food services are no longer sources of income.

“This last year we haven’t had a normal cycle,” Zavas said. “With the pandemic it’s been a completely different type of year.”

He also presented a projection of future budgets, and said if no deliberate actions were taken, City College’s deficit would only continue to grow.

The senate will reconvene on Oct. 2.