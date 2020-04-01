Senate, Goswami hold Town Hall for students’ COVID-19 concerns

The Associated Student Government hosted a live town hall with Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami for students to have their questions regarding City College and COVID-19 answered.

The senate allowed students to submit questions online ahead of the town hall and senate President Alexandra Montes De Oca and Vice President of Internal Affairs Rafael Carrillo read these questions for Goswami to answer on the livestream.

Many of the student questions included concerns about grades, commencement and accessibility to classes.

“To me, it’s very important that we pull out all the stops to allow students to finish their degree,” Goswami said.

Goswami said all classes in the summer term will be online in order to keep students and staff safe and comply with social distancing measures.

Students concerned with how the transition to online classes will affect their grades were reminded by Goswami that an excused withdrawal does not affect their GPA but they should consider finishing the class this semester first. Goswami said students can also request an excused withdrawal after the semester ends.

He also said the option for an “incomplete” would be considered by instructors on a case-by-case basis.

Currently, a virtual commencement is scheduled for May 8 and an in-person commencement will be held later on, once it is safe to host large gatherings.

“Sometime when we open up, we’ll also conduct a physical, in-person ceremony,” Goswami said. “[Students] can participate in both ceremonies.”

More information will be sent to students regarding commencement when details are finalized.

Goswami also discussed the SBCC Foundation’s emergency grants.

On Monday, foundation CEO Geoff Green sent an email to students regarding these emergency grants and how students can apply.

The emergency grants are available to current City College students with immediate financial needs in the amount of up to $1,000. Eligible students would receive the grant 72 hours after their request.

Goswami said within the first 24 to 36 hours of sending out information, the SBCC Foundation received over 1,000 requests.

“The foundation staff is working overtime to make sure they are able to keep their promise of being able to provide money in three day’s time,” Goswami said. “At the end of it, we’ll probably end up giving over $1 million.”

The college is also making Chromebooks and 500 internet hotspots from Sprint available to students for free in order to complete online classes.

With a little over a month left of the semester, Goswami confirmed all final exams will be online.

“Instructors are still figuring out how to best conduct exams,” Goswami said. “They will be in some form online.”

Goswami closed the town hall by reminding students to reach out and talk with their friends or instructors during this time of uncertainty.

He even invited students to reach out to him if they needed. Goswami said he is committed to responding to every communication from students.

“You are not alone,” Goswami said. “Don’t give up.”