Briefs: Campus events for the week

NEWS

Monday, March 9: Phi Theta Kappa will be hosting a movie night to screen “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The event will take place at 4 p.m. in MacDougall Administration Building Room 211, and snacks will be provided.

Monday, March 9: To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Well will be hosting outside organizations such as Planned Parenthood and Standing Together to End Sexual Assault to empower and provide resources to women. Students are encouraged to stop by The Well for activities, food and resources during its hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 12: The Cartwright Learning Center will be hosting a workshop on “Fake News and Other Disinformation” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Computer Assisted Instruction Lab 1 with Library Faculty Ellen Carey. The workshop will focus on learning and practicing strategies for recognizing disinformation on social media and the internet.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Feb. 28 – March 14: The Garvin Theatre will be hosting its first show of the semester, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” directed by Katie Laris. The play is based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The play will be shown until March 14, 2020.