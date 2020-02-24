This week’s crime: Alleged bike theft, Range Rover vandalized

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Feb. 14 – 1:53 p.m.

Campus security received a report that a student’s 2019 Range Rover was keyed at City College. The student stated that the extensive damage will cost around $2,000 to repair. The student first noticed the scratches on the passenger side of the car when he arrived home. There are no suspects at this time.

Feb. 19 – 8:45 p.m.

A student’s bicycle was allegedly stolen from the bike rack near the Physical Sciences building. The bicycle was a blue Giant brand mountain bike valued between $200 and $300. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.