Briefs: Campus events for the week

NEWS

Wednesday, Feb. 26: The Center for Equity and Social will host community activist Marcus Lopez Jr. for a talk about how to “De-colonize Your Mind.” The talk will take place in the CESJ from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28: The Honors Program and the SBCC Foundation will be hosting a lecture by clinical professor of psychiatry at UCLA School of Medicine Dr. Daniel Siegal from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Business Communication Center Forum on West Campus. Siegal is also the executive director of the Mindsight Institute which focuses on how the development of mindsight in individuals, families and communities can be enhanced by examining human relationships.

Saturday, Feb. 29: The School for Extended Learning will host award-winning visual effects supervisor Thomas J. Smith for a presentation about visual effects in films and how they are created. Smith has worked on numerous films such as Argo and Oceans Eleven and will speak from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Wake Campus Auditorium.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Monday, Feb. 24: The City College Monday Madness band will be performing at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. The 18 member band will play tunes from Frank Sinatra & Count Basie under the direction of Andrew Martinez. The show will take place between 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: The Atkinson Gallery will be hosting photographer and artist Manjari Sharma for an artist’s lecture and book signing from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Humanities Building Room 111. Sharma’s work centers around the theme of identity and multiculturalism.

Friday, Feb. 28: The Garvin Theatre will be hosting its first show of the semester, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” directed by Katie Laris. The play is based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The opening starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Garvin Theatre.