SBCC joins foundation to give single-parents holiday meals

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, City College’s CARE Program is teaming up with the SBCC Foundation to give Thanksgiving meals to single-parent students.

The Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) is part of Extended Opportunity Programs and Services and aims to provide additional support for City College’s student parent population. They are giving away full Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings starting Tuesday. For just $30 dollars, any family who is part of the program can buy a meal.

The program has been around for about 20 years.

It is “a long standing tradition [CARE] feels really positive about,” said Paloma Arnold, director of EOPS, CARE and Calworks.

The groups recognize that food insecurity is a big issue in college. Chelsea Lancaster, coordinator for Single Parents Arriving Ready for College, said she wants to make sure that the single-parent population feels seen.

Cynthia Munoz, a technician for EOPS, says the giveaway is “a beautiful process to be a part of.” She is in charge of contacting the grocery stores and gathering the 100 meals they are giving away. She said that grocery stores are “always very willing to support us.”

The donation process is simple, and there are three ways to donate. Donations are taken online, in the mail or over the phone.

To donate online, participants can visit the SBCC Foundation’s donation website and specify that they are taking part in the “Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway” in the special instructions box.

Checks are also accepted via the mail, and can be sent to the SBCC Foundation at 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, California. Donations are also accepted over the phone at (805) 730-4401.

The programs will also be giving aways books that they collected for the children of single parents, ensuring they have gifts for the holiday season.