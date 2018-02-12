Misuse of handicap parking placards and a stolen backpack headline this week’s crime log

Feb. 5 — 11:55 a.m.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.

Feb. 6 — 2:02 p.m.

Feb. 6 — 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 — 3:38 p.m.

Feb. 7 — 12:50 p.m.

Feb. 8 —12:30 p.m.

A male City College student contacted the Security Office regarding a backpack being stolen from the Drama/Music building between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The student was napping on a bench located on the second floor and left his backpack against the wall next to him. He awoke to find his backpack missing, which contained his wallet and iPhone. While searching for his backpack, he discovered his textbooks lying on the ground outside of the Garvin Box Office. The suspect is yet to be identified.