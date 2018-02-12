Misuse of handicap parking placards and a stolen backpack headline this week’s crime log
February 12, 2018 • 87 views
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Feb. 5 — 11:55 a.m.
Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.
Feb. 6 — 2:02 p.m.
Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.
Feb. 6 — 2:30 p.m.
Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.
Feb. 6 — 3:38 p.m.
Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.
Feb. 7 — 12:50 p.m.
Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.
Feb. 8 —12:30 p.m.
A male City College student contacted the Security Office regarding a backpack being stolen from the Drama/Music building between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The student was napping on a bench located on the second floor and left his backpack against the wall next to him. He awoke to find his backpack missing, which contained his wallet and iPhone. While searching for his backpack, he discovered his textbooks lying on the ground outside of the Garvin Box Office. The suspect is yet to be identified.
According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: Personal attacks towards our staff, Threats, Libelous, Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, Obscenity and hate speech, Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.