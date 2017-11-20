Police called on non-student who stole SBCC food 2 days in a row

News

Nov. 13 – 3:20 p.m.

A male student believes a flat tire on his car was slashed by someone who he believes also previously stole his phone. He was contacted by a male, who claimed to have found his phone after losing it downtown. The student offered the man a reward if he returned it. When the victim met up with the man, he didn’t provide the entire reward because he suspected that he had stolen the phone rather than found it. The student claims after he gave the suspect the partial reward he thought he heard a knife flip open behind the suspects back but never saw a blade. There were three puncture marks in the tire not consistent with normal wear and tear according to a tow truck driver.

Nov. 14 – 5:30 p.m.

A man was confronted by campus security and escorted off campus after being observed eating several candy bars from shelves in the Campus Store and not being able to pay for them. Security has had issues with this individual before; he has been disruptive at La Playa Stadium and the Sports Pavilion. The male was warned not to come onto campus again.

Nov. 15 – 2:40 p.m.

The same man in the previous entry was caught stealing $50 worth of food from the Cafeteria on Wednesday and escorted back to pay for the food, which he could not afford. He attempted to steal four to-go containers of hot food, two to-go containers of food from the salad bar and several drinks and snacks. The staff had to discard $40 worth of food. He was told to leave, which he did for a short time before sneaking back in and stealing two packs of snacks. Afterwards the male suspect was observed in the stadium and the police were called to make contact with him shortly after. The police department has had previous encounters with the individual off campus and warned him not to return to campus or he will be arrested for trespassing.

Nov. 15 – 5:50 p.m.

A female student witnessed a male walking in the opposite direction of her on the bridge notice her and change directions before coming up to walk next to her. He introduced himself as Justin and began asking her questions such as “Where you from?” “Where you live?” “Where is he going?” She felt that these questions were too personal and replied that she didn’t want to answer them. Justin said he was not a City College student and went to school in Ventura. She told him she had to leave to go meet an instructor but he continued following her. She met with her instructor and from there went to the Student Services Building, with Justin trailing her the whole time. He waited in the lobby while she met with someone within Student Services, at which point she alerted staff to the situation who called security. Justin left just before security arrived. He is described as a 6-foot tall, white man with a thin build and short blond hair wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.