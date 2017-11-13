SBCC student cyber-harasses teacher over ex-boyfriend

Close





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Nov. 2 – 4:30 p.m.

A former student had their car broken into while playing tennis at Pershing Park. A fanny pack containing credit cards, $100 in cash, and an iPhone were stolen from inside. A police report was filed.

Nov. 2 – 10:20 p.m.

Security found a male and female student studying in an empty classroom in the Earth and Biological Sciences Building while closing down the campus. Security has encountered the female student studying in classrooms unattended before, and she has been warned this is against the rules. She was referred for student discipline.

Nov. 3 – 12:35 p.m.

A male student noticed a scratch on the rear wheelhouse of his car. He believes the scratch may be vandalism, after he had a confrontation with a female student whose car was blocking him from parking earlier that day.

Nov. 6 – 12:38 p.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of a handicap parking placard.

Nov. 7 – 8:41 a.m.

Security received a report of a female faculty member being harassed on Facebook by a female student in regards to an ex-boyfriend. A police report has been filed, and the school is planning on taking disciplinary action against the student.

Nov. 7 – 10:20 a.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of a handicap parking placard.

Nov. 7 – 4:00 p.m.

A student waved down security in Parking Lot 2-C to report their tail light had been hit while they were in class. The student found two notes left on the car, one left by a witness, and the other from the person who hit them. The note left by the person who hit the car provided their contact and insurance information.