Harassment and unusual theft in this SBCC campus crime log

News

Oct. 26— 2:41 p.m.

A female student reported being harassed both in person and over text by a male student in her same class. The male initially found the female on social media. She will ask him to stop contact and if he doesn’t she will ask security or the dean to intervene.

Oct. 28—3:19 p.m.

A female student reported being harassed by a male student who she previously was involved with. She ended it and she and her friends have since told him to leave her alone but he has not. He has been referred to the dean for student discipline.

Nov. 1— 11:12 a.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.

Nov. 1— 1:00 p.m.

A student’s bike rims and chain were stolen and switched out with some of the exact model but in a different color and worse condition. She parked her bike at the bike rack near Rancheria Street on Cliff Drive. The student did not notice anything was wrong until she started to ride and the bike wasn’t peddling like normal.