SBCC organizations to celebrate Halloween at Campus Store

Filed under News

“Thriller Halloween,” an event hosted by the Campus Store, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Campus Bookstore .

Melanie Olguin, the city college campus store assistant, is currently in the process of planning and organizing the event that will occur tomorrow. On Halloween day, the store will be filled with Halloween decorations and activities. There will be dancing, games, prizes, makeup artists, and more.

“The campus store is more than a place for class and work,” said Olguin. “It’s a second home.”

Olguin has been apart of the bookstore team since 2012 and will be putting on this annual event for the third time. She said that during the last couple of years, the event had a large turnout filled with both students and faculty.

Olguin said that she is very proud of the newly remodeled campus store and wants it to be showcased to the public. What better a way to do so than holding a Halloween event.

She also said that the event will “in a way showcase everyone.” This includes City College clubs, the cosmetology department, and other organizations.

Since faculty is “stuck here on Halloween,” it gives them a chance to “get out of the office and enjoy the day,” Olguin said.

There will be lots of activities to partake in such as the spooky selfie booth with props included as well as free makeovers provided by the cosmetology department. Other activities like a mummy wrapping contest and a costume contest will occur.

Olguin said that the Associated Student Government will judge the costume contest and there will be prizes provided by the bookstore. She said that she hopes prizes will promote the annual Fall sale in the campus store.

Food Services is contributing to the event as well. They are donating pies for the pumpkin pie eating contest that will occur outside the steps of the campus store.

Aside from the contests that will take place, there will also be a performance by the City College Ambassadors where they will teach Michael Jackson’s “Thriller Dance” to the public. Olguin said that in the past Halloween events, the dancers supported the program “World Dance for Humanity,” which aims to raise money for the Rwanda Education Fund.

Other educational aspects of the event will be provided by the clubs of SBCC. Olguin said that this is another way that the masses of the school will be apart of “Thriller Halloween.”

“Last year,” Olguin said, “clubs had bake sales, did pumpkin decorating, and some did ice cream socials.”

Clubs are able to raise money and awareness for their organization or cause that they are supporting.

Olguin said that the botnoy club will brought out deadly plants last year and the bio club had spiders and other creatures at their booth, and she hopes they will be apart of this years Halloween event as well.

“Thriller Halloween will get everyone in SBCC together,” said Olguin.