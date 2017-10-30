Bench unbolted from ground, stolen and skateboarded on

Oct. 24—12:00 p.m.

A bench was stolen from a table on the patio of the first floor of the Interdisciplinary Center. The 6-foot bench was bolted to the ground and part of a table. Instructors announced the theft in their classes and the bench was found returned to where it was taken on Thursday morning, Oct. 26. The returned bench showed signs of being used to skateboard on as scrapes and wax were visible.