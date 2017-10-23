Phi Theta Kappa to host series of three satirical film screenings





Filed under News

Phi Theta Kappa is hosting a series of three film showings in an effort to demonstrate the group’s leadership skills and bring the campus together to think and ponder about today’s political scene and rhetoric.

“Our goal is to bring the community to address the issues that are pertaining to today’s world,” said Isabelle Kokona-Dussau, Phi Theta Kappa’s vice president of scholarship.

The group already hosted the first screening of “Good Morning Vietnam” on Oct. 12. “Dr. Strangelove” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Business-Communication Forum and “Monty Python’s The Life of Brian” will be shown at 5:30 Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Physical Science Room 101.

All these movies share a common theme; satire.

In the midst of today’s bigoted atmosphere, Phi Theta Kappa is trying to create a platform to initiate a discussion that often generates tension through humor and ridicule intended to expose truth.

“Satire and comedy bring the light to today’s issues and also bring the campus together to be a cohesive unit able to address problems that are out of our reach,” Kokona-Dussau said.

In a press release Phi Theta Kappa stated: “We have decided to draw attention to some of these difficult questions, such as the possibility of a nuclear exchange with North Korea, or the lasting effects of the Vietnam War, or the question of religion and emotions that the mention of religion evokes in peoples here and around the world.”

Mark Sanders, Phi Theta Kappa’s co-adviser, pointed out that the leadership of the group is primarily focusing on initiating a conversation and engaging the students in critical thinking of the issues of the world they live in.

“We are focusing on creating community service and raising the scholarly level on campus,” said Sanders.

Kokona-Dussau asserted that “Good Morning Vietnam” filled the Physical Science Room 101 with students. The big turn out to the first screening demonstrates that Sanders and the students are achieving their alleged goal.

“There was a lot of people who showed up, more than we expected,” Kokona-Dussa said. ”I think the people enjoyed the movie.”

“After watching the movie I made a connection to today’s political atmosphere. I believe other people did too,” she added.

Phi Theta Kappa has chosen the influential art of storytelling to provoke the minds of their audience and raise awareness on campus.

“Our aim in choosing these three films was to draw attention to the seriousness of these topics through humor that the filmmakers chose as their mode of delivery,” the press release stated.

“We felt that humor would be a good tonic and a means of drawing people out of their comfort zones in order to enable a conversation and a coming together on these issues that are currently discussed in the community and the country at large.”