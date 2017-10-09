SBCC crime log— nude man in Pershing Park, theft in cafeteria
Sept. 29 – 2:40 p.m.
A student backed their car into a campus security vehicle in the parking lot at Pershing Park. No damage was done and only a report was filed.
Sept. 29 – 4:15 p.m.
Custodial staff found, reported and removed graffiti in the Campus Center elevator which read “N-word, f—- you.”
Oct. 2 – 10:15 a.m.
A student reported that their iPhone was stolen from atop the trunk of their car while they retrieved an item from inside. The phone is valued at $1,000.
Oct. 2 – 10:40 a.m.
Security officers responded to a student’s report of a naked man in Pershing Park who is believed to be homeless. The police department responded and made contact with the man who claimed that he was still clothed despite being completely naked. The man was taken into custody by the police.
Oct. 3 – 8:25 a.m.
The Security Office received a report of a female student being repeatedly harassed in class and over text message by a male student. Despite her asking him to not contact her, he has not stopped. The situation is currently under investigation by the dean.
Oct. 3 – 8:50 a.m.
Security immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.
Oct. 4 – 12:30 p.m.
A male student harassing another male student was reported to security. The situation is currently under investigation by the dean.
Oct. 4 – 5:15 p.m.
A male student entered the East Campus Cafeteria and asked if there was any free food. When he was told not in the cafeteria, he picked up chicken fingers and fries and proceeded to walk out of the cafeteria without paying for it. He was confronted by a security officer who asked him for identification which he ignored and walked off campus telling the security officer not to follow him or he would “slap the sh– out of” him. Security knows the identity of the student and he has been referred for student discipline.
