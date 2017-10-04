Student reports minor injuries after leg falls in loose SBCC drain

Close





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Sept. 21 – 10:24 a.m.

The security office received a report on Monday, Sept. 18, that a student had minor injuries after their leg fell into a drainage ditch outside the East Campus Office Center. The cover for the ditch had popped loose.

Sept 25 – 10:42 a.m.

Security officers immobilized a vehicle for misuse of handicap placards.

Sept. 25 – 1:18 p.m.

Maintenance staff reported that a man reached over from the passenger seat in a parked car and shook the woman in the driver’s seat after hearing the woman yelling. The car was parked outside the Campus Security Office East Campus Classrooms Room 41. Security officers made contact with the pair as the car was exiting the parking lot. The female said that they are a couple and were arguing about their living situation. The woman was not visibly distraught, stating she was fine, and didn’t want to pursue any more actions about the incident. She was given the security office’s number incase she needs any assistance on campus in the future.

Sept. 27 – 2:20 p.m.

A student was caught attempting to steal approximately $12 worth of bread and cookies from the East Campus Cafeteria. The student said that they have stolen food from the cafeteria multiple times in the past because they could not afford it. However they said this time they were stealing because they were late for class and didn’t want to wait in line. The student has been informed of the food pantry and will be referred to the dean.