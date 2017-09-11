New multi-function copiers present mobile printing service





Filed under News

City College students, staff, and faculty are now able to print documents on various campus printers through their mobile devices.

Whether it be sent in from the bus or at home, printed papers will be ready to pick up at school.

“Mobile printing gives students a lot more flexibility,” said Jason Walker, director of academic technology support. “Students are less restricted as the majority have their own devices.”

The regular printing costs and policies still apply for mobile printing. Students pay 10 cents per page for black and white, and must use their campus card to charge it.

This service is possible because new multi-function copiers have been installed in many student computer labs.

The service is available to smartphones, personal laptops, tablets, iPads and Chromebooks through the Google Cloud Printing Program.

“The Computer Resources page gives step by step instructions on how to print from any device,” Walker said.

The page also gives information on what kind of ink the printers have, and includes the locations of all the printers.

The copy machines and printers are located in:

Main level of the Luria Library

Cartwright Learning Resources Center

Math Lab

Communications Lab

Digital Arts Center Lab

Modern Languages Lab

Campus Center Kiosk

Allied Health and Nursing Lab

Business Division Computer Labs

Earth and Planetary Sciences Lab

Extended Opportunity Programs and Services Lab

Students having technical difficulties should consult the staff in the Library and Cartwright Learning Resource. They can contact the City College Help Desk with any questions by calling, emailing, or filling out the student support form.