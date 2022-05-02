Editor’s List: The most memorable concerts from our favorite bands

The relatability and comfort music provides ties us all together. This is no more evident than when attending a concert or festival. Crowds of people gather to listen to their favorite artists and share an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives. This week, The Channels Editorial Board writes about their favorite live show experience.

Rodrigo Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief

My most memorable concert experience was going to the Pasadena Daydream Festival on Aug. 31, 2019. Held at the Brookside Golf Course right next to the Rose Bowl, this festival featured a dream team of alternative artists including Mogwai, Deftones, and Pixies, with The Cure headlining the night. Each act put on an energetic show that had the audience’s full attention and participation. So many unforgettable moments happened that night, including rushing the stage when Deftones came on, moshing with the Deftones fans to “Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies, and screaming with The Cure fans when Robert Smith blessed the stage with his presence as the opening chords of “Plainsong” began. The Cure played a staggering two-and-a-half-hour set, which was well worth standing in the hot sun for over eight hours. The first two hours were devoted to mainly deep cuts and fan favorites, such as “Fascination Street,” “Burn,” and “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea.” After the first two hours, the band took a brief break, but the audience knew the show was not over yet. The band returned to the stage and Smith proceeded to say the most Robert Smith thing I ever heard in my life. After asking the audience how they were feeling, he said, “Right, that’s why I don’t speak on stage. How the f–k would I know how this many people feel?… I don’t even know how I feel.” Which was shortly followed up by “Anyway, half an hour of popular music,” to which the audience cheered with delight as they kicked into “Lullaby.” That night was truly special and I’ll always treasure being able to see one of my favorite acts live as I jumped along to “Boys Don’t Cry” for the closing song.

August Lawrence, Photo Editor

When I saw The Raconteurs were playing a pick-up show in downtown Los Angeles on social media for $20 a ticket, I knew I had to go. The show was in a 10-foot by 10-foot room with no stage. I was so close to the band I could have reached out and touched them. They played all my favorite songs, “Steady, As She Goes,” “Hands,” and “Level” and I sang along to every one. I loved this concert because of the intimacy and closeness. I have never been to a concert quite like it. Lead guitarist and vocalist Jack White screamed his soul out. Rhythm guitarist and vocalist Brandan Benson supplied all the energy needed. Drummer Partick Keeler laid down the rock-steady backbeat for the show and Bassist Jack Lawrence supplied the cool. I love The Raconteurs for their raw power and simple hooks, which they did not fail to deliver on.

Eric Evelhoch, Sports Editor

Sports and music are inextricably linked.

For instance, I always cringe and shudder when I hear “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond because it reminds me of the Boston Red Sox. “Bro Hymn Tribute” by Pennywise is more than a tribute song for a deceased band member, it’s a celebratory song to sing and chant along with when the Anaheim Ducks score a goal. I don’t go to many concerts, but my favorite was a show featuring a band that I discovered because so many of their songs have become sporting event staples — Metallica.

The “Death Magnetic Tour” in 2008 was the first time I had the chance to see them in person, and it was made all the more special because it was also my first time at The Forum, home to so many iconic Los Angeles sporting moments. It was also special because their “Death Magnetic” album marked a return to their roots and featured more of an 80s-esque, thrashy metal feel and song construction as opposed to their more radio-friendly hard rock sound of the 90s. While arena anthems like “Enter Sandman” and “Fuel” initially caught my ear, it’s the songs from their earlier releases like “The Four Horsemen,” “Orion,” “Creeping Death,” and “The Frayed Ends of Sanity” that made me become a fan of theirs for life.

Corny as it may sound, seeing James, Kirk, Lars and Rob live two nights in a row on the floor for night one and in the lodge for night two is something I will always cherish. Hearing them play a lot of their older songs alongside their mainstream hits, as well as the album that wiped away the utter disappointment of “St. Anger,” is right up there with seeing Stanley Cup and NBA Championship clinching games in person. I hope the memory never fades to black.

Bianca Ascencio, Features Editor

I’ve been going to concerts since 2008. My first concert was when I was 10-years-old watching the Jonas Brothers at the Staples Center with my mom, dad and brother Jacob. But my favorite concert has to be when my family and I got to see some of our favorite bands at one of our favorite venues. Last summer, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer embarked on the “Hella Mega Tour” and they made a stop at Blue Heaven on Earth, Dodger Stadium. I was so excited since I had seen Weezer before in Santa Barbara but never Fall Out Boy, one of my favorite groups growing up, and one of my family’s favorite bands, Green Day. Leading up to the concert my family and I went to our usual restaurant we go to when we are heading to Chavez Ravine, the iconic “Rick’s.” “The Interrupters” started off the show with an energetic set. Of course, I was hyped, sorry mom, when Weezer played a set of 17 songs including my favorites. “Buddy Holly,” “End of the Game,” and “Say it Ain’t so.” I have to agree with Weezer because all my favorite people make me mad, so mad. Fall Out Boy started their set of 15 songs with “The Phoenix,” but nothing could prepare me for hearing my favorite song live. As soon as drums started playing to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” so did the tears. I NEVER cry at concerts, not even when the Jonas Brothers came back after their “break-up”, but once I heard the song I would play on repeat on my CD player I couldn’t hold my emotions. I guess that’s why they call it emo. The emotions continued when Green Day came out and started off their 21-song set with “American Idiot,” I felt that in my soul. But my favorite part of the concert was seeing my parents rock out to “Welcome to Paradise.” If it’s one thing my family loves, it’s going to concerts together to listen to our favorite songs. To my family and my favorite bands, Thnks fr th Mmrs.