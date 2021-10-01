‘Red’ by Taylor Swift is a banger that rocks my world 10 years later

When I feel that first crisp autumn morning I know it’s time to put on Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album “Red.”

In the fall of 2012, Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album “Red.”

Little did I know that album would still mean as much to me now as it did when it was released. Nine years later, we finally got a re-recorded version as part of Swift’s catalog reclaim from Big Machine Records.

When the album first came out I remember listening to it in my dance class. I was enthralled by the lyrics of the title track “Red.” She perfectly captured all the emotions of an intense relationship, from catching feelings for someone through to falling out of love again.

“Red” is considered Swift’s transition into mainstream pop from the country style she was known for. It was a massive success, selling over 1 million copies within its first week of release and 8 million copies worldwide as of 2014. “Red” was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2014 Grammys.

The opening song “State of Grace” makes me feel like this album is the perfect intro to fall.

This album not only has heartbreak and falling in and out of love but also features iconic singles “22” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together” as some of the more light-hearted songs you can sing and scream with friends.

The emotional lyricism and warm visuals she creates in this album were made to be listened to in the fall.

“Red” also means a lot to me because it was one of the firsts to start off my vinyl collection.

It might not be one of those “classic albums” you might want to own on vinyl, but it is to me.

Swift knows how to capture heartbreak with her lyrics but no other song on the album affects me quite like “All Too Well.” In the song Swift sings, “You call me up again just to break me like a promise, how casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

Taste of Country called her 2014 Grammy performance of the song, “as emotional and heart-wrenching as one might expect.”

With “Red” being set for a re-release on Nov. 12, Swift promises a 10-minute long version of “All Too Well.”

I can say wholeheartedly that this album has been a vital piece in my music listening history since its 2012 release. The lyrics still hit as hard now as they did when I was with my friends screaming my head off.