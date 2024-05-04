The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

OPINION: Ethel Cain’s ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ is hauntingly undervalued

The Channels Opinion Pages | STAFF COLUMN
Ruby Cobourn, Opinion Editor
May 4, 2024
Courtesy+image+from+Amazon%2C+%E2%80%9CPreachers+Daughter.%E2%80%9D
Courtesy image from Amazon, “Preacher’s Daughter.”

I first listened to track 13 of “Preacher’s Daughter” by Ethel Cain around 5 a.m. on December 29, 2023 after waving goodbye to a friend on an early flight. Ironically titled “Strangers,” it was one of those songs that you know you’re going to know for a long time. 

While the sun rose, I became acquainted with the rest of the album, and with each chord progression and lyric, I began to wonder how I had survived almost two years since the album’s release without its presence in my musical rotation. 

Not to be grouped in with the pretentious “born in the wrong generation” crowd, but the frequency at which music is released nowadays seems to be a factor in many uninspired projects. Without the time and experiences to be pushed creatively, art suffers.

Cain, on the other hand, writes a song about being killed and later eaten by a former (at least, I would hope so) lover in an empty basement. If that is only one of the 13 songs on this album, it’s impossible not to be at least somewhat intrigued by the remainder of its contents.

“Preacher’s Daughter” is refreshingly unique, but should not be diluted to background noise. The truth is, listening to this album is an experience that requires, at the very least, commitment. At most, the listener can enjoy the record with the knowledge of its intertwined lore that weaves its way through each track ever so subtly.

If it isn’t obvious by now, “Preacher’s Daughter” is not your typical artist autobiography. 

It follows the tragic series of events within the life of character Ethel Cain – the introspective yet naive teenage daughter of a local preacher in rural Alabama. 

“Family Tree (Intro)” sets the scene, establishing Cain’s family trauma that has been disguised by the religious sentiments of her community. She is a product of her environment, and she resents it – a theme that reigns true throughout the album’s progression. 

Following the dark introduction is the contrastingly upbeat “American Teenager.” Don’t be fooled by its carefree title and tempo; the lyrical dissonance is laid on thick and unapologetically, as Cain sings of losing her faith and her dwindling relationship with the church. She criticizes American ideals and tradition, empathizing with her neighbor who died in war. Cain echoes that, while it was her neighbor’s choice to enlist, it was a noble pursuit nonetheless, as well as his only attempt to escape Alabama. You can count on Cain to emphasize the underlying darkness in what appear to be simple circumstances.

Towards the end of the album, after multiple failed relationships, a spontaneous move to Texas (which proves to be a cheap vacation with the heavy drug use that follows), and more intricate details that cannot be outlined in this short of a summary, Cain has lost herself completely. She is a victim to her current abusive lover, who eventually chases her through the dark woods and kills her in “Ptolemaea.” 

The album ends with “Strangers,” – a classic carnivorous tale – but right before it lies a track less haunting (which isn’t saying much) titled “Sun Bleached Flies.”

How would you convey your own death, musically? 

I knew the beauty of this song at the first listen, but after understanding its preliminary context, it made a much greater impression. There are a number of songs about death – the grief of relationships, the loss of family members, etc. The act of dying and being dead, however, is a difficult premise to nail down, as most human beings have not experienced it and returned thereafter; those who claim to usually end up on daytime television. And yet, “Sun Bleached Flies” illustrates the ultimate peace – one I don’t believe we can find here on Earth – of death, while managing to tie in the character’s arc, or lack thereof, in its lyricism, riddled with religious references: “But I always knew that in the end no one was coming to save me / so I just prayed.” 

The song encapsulates the paradox of Cain knowing her fate throughout her entire life while simultaneously holding out hope that somehow, she could break free from the cycle of abuse that she was born into. She makes the conscious decision to free herself from the traumas that once suffocated her overtop a powerful piano production that continues to build in its nearly eight minute duration.

In our current world, it’s difficult to shock people. It’s harder to create something that sticks with them throughout every distraction in their day-to-day life. The deliberation of “Preacher’s Daughter” manages to succeed in both. Its cultural familiarity is outnumbered by its succeeding plot twists. It is an album in every sense of the word – an evocative soundtrack to a Middle American tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
The Monday Madness Big Band playss Oops by Mike Mainieri at City Colleges Jazz Ensemble Concert on Nov. 20 at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara Calif. Director Andrew Martinez dedicated this performance to Dr. Charles Wood, a long time teacher and mentor to many of the musicians in the band.
SBCC's jazz big bands integrate diversity and innovation in shows
Courtesy image from Amazon, The Divine Feminine.
Finding the love and confidence in myself with "The Divine Feminine"
From left, Maura Valdivia and DJ Whip mix tracks during the Music Now! event at the Garvin Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duo are in the sound and recording class offered at City College where the students learn how to use digital recording equipment and practices.
REVIEW: Music Now! gives platform for unconventional performances
Orangepit rock out on Dec. 9 in Isla Vista, Calif. The band primary preforms original songs written by Carmen Warder, lead singer and guitarist accompanied by Toby Still on bass guitar, Kayne Hunter on electric guitar and drummer Lucas Herzog. Photo courtesy of Dalton Beeler.
Local band named Orangepit reflects on their year long musical expedition
A rowdy audience roars with admiration following an impressive performance by iconic punk rock band, Social Distortion, on April 10 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
REVIEW: Social Distortion and Bad Religion reignite punk rock on tour
Justin Stark, Tiffany Story, Grace Wilson and Nicholis Sheley in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, April 10-27, 2024, Jurkowitz Theatre, SBCC West Campus. Photo credit: Ben Crop
REVIEW: Theatre Group premieres new entertaining and witty comedy
More in Arts & Entertainment
From left, Henry Thielker, Alex Iles and instructor Stephen Hughes practice “Devil’s Waltz” during the class portion of the SBCC Trombone Ensembles Slide Show Master Class & Concert on April 6 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Thielker is a student at City College with a major in music, performing as a bass trombone soloist and Iles is the featured special guest.
SBCC Trombone Choir encourages musical curiosity and education
Julio Longcomb puffs into his saxophone on March 18, 2024 at SOHO Resturant and Music Club in Santa Barbara, Calif. I got into music because it gave me a purpose to express myself... music is like another voice to me Longcomb stated.
Electrifying Big Band jazz show offers an array of musical talent
The Small Images exhibition, opens once again from March 8 to April 6, 2024 in the Atkinson Gallery at City College in Santa Barbara Calif. Complete with 64 smaller sculptures and paintings, the gallery was curated for 43 different community artists.
"Small Images" art exhibition celebrates the little joys in life
Karl Hunter begins his solo during his set with the Lunch Break Big Band on March 3 at the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival in Goleta, Calif. Hunter sat in for a single rehearsal with the college ensemble to prepare for the festival.
Grammy-nominated saxophonist performs alongside SBCC bands
Shannon Saleh, Emiliana Jasper, Brian Harwell and Nestor Manzanares in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of TREASURE ISLAND by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Bryony Lavery, directed by Michael Bernard, February 28-March 16, 2024, Garvin Theatre. 805-965-5935 or www.theatregroupsbcc.com for tickets.
SBCC's 'Treasure Island' production sets sail with sensational adventure
George Friedenthal transitions into the next song during his piano performance on Feb. 26 at SOhO Restaurant in Santa Barbara, Calif. Friedenthal remained calm and collective throughout the Monday Madness performance.
Big Band presents new experiences for select SOhO audience members

The Channels

The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in