SBCC’s upcoming play promises a welcome relief in turbulent times

Oren Skoog, Leslie Ann Story, Courtney Schwass and Leesa Beck in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward, directed by R. Michael Gros. Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Oren Skoog, Leslie Ann Story, Courtney Schwass and Leesa Beck in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward, directed by R. Michael Gros. Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Oren Skoog, Leslie Ann Story, Courtney Schwass and Leesa Beck in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of BLITHE SPIRIT by Noel Coward, directed by R. Michael Gros. Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As its first show of the season, City College’s Theatre Group will perform “Blithe Spirit,” a Broadway play about a novelist being haunted by the ghost of his late wife.

The play follows protagonist Charles Condomine who invites a medium to perform a seance for research purposes regarding his upcoming book.

“Blithe Spirit” was written by English playwright Noël Coward during World War II.

The German bombing campaign, known as The Blitz, wreaked havoc across the nation. Coward wrote the play in 1941 while bombs exploded in his backyard.

“At a time when there is a great deal of stress, this play is a comedy to take a breath to,” said Michael Gros, director of “Blithe Spirit.”

Gros went on to say that although America is not getting bombed in a literal sense, the nation’s political realm is very much destructive.

He hopes his production of the play will become a bit of a joyous distraction to its audience.

“Blithe Spirit” is intended to fill the audience with humorous fright and uninterrupted entertainment.

Patricia Frank, co-chair of the theater arts department and director of design and technology, saw a particular significance in “Blithe Spirit,” as she was cast in the same play in college. She has confidence that City College’s production will be successful. Frank strongly feels this production has the power to distract the audience from their worries, echoing Gros’s sentiments.

The play has “a way to take people away from what’s going on everywhere,” Frank said.

“Blithe Spirit” is a witty, supernatural comedy that is entirely in season, and opens Oct. 11 at City College’s Garvin Theatre.