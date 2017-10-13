SBCC Theatre Group opens “One Man Two Guvnors” at Garvin
October 13, 2017 • 69 views
Filed under Arts & Entertainment
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College debuted its performance of “One Man Two Guvnors,” a humorous play with live music and ongoing audience interaction on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Garvin Theater.
The play, written by Richard Bean and set in 1963 Brighton, England, is centered around the main character Francis Henshall. Henshall finds himself secretly employed by two enemies, Roscoe and Stanley, not knowing that Roscoe is actually being impersonated by his twin sister after her boyfriend, Stanley, murders Roscoe.
The play includes lots of improvisation and engagement with the audience. The characters ask the audience for advice and even request volunteers to come up on stage.
The intriguing plot twist, outstanding English accents, humor and fantastic live music all make the play worth viewing.
Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 28, at the Garvin Theatre on West Campus.
Ticket Prices for are $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and City College staff and $10 for students. More information about the play can be found at the theatre department’s website.
Leave a Comment
According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: Personal attacks towards our staff, Threats, Libelous, Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, Obscenity and hate speech, Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.