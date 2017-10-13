SBCC Theatre Group opens “One Man Two Guvnors” at Garvin





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College debuted its performance of “One Man Two Guvnors,” a humorous play with live music and ongoing audience interaction on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Garvin Theater.

The play, written by Richard Bean and set in 1963 Brighton, England, is centered around the main character Francis Henshall. Henshall finds himself secretly employed by two enemies, Roscoe and Stanley, not knowing that Roscoe is actually being impersonated by his twin sister after her boyfriend, Stanley, murders Roscoe.

The play includes lots of improvisation and engagement with the audience. The characters ask the audience for advice and even request volunteers to come up on stage.

The intriguing plot twist, outstanding English accents, humor and fantastic live music all make the play worth viewing.

Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 28, at the Garvin Theatre on West Campus.

Ticket Prices for are $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and City College staff and $10 for students. More information about the play can be found at the theatre department’s website.