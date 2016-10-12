John Sisterson becomes the most winningest coach at SBCC

RYAN CULLOM Vaquero Defender Nicolas Genthon (No. 21) gets tangled up with Bulldog goalie Migel Gomez (No. 1) while trying to score on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at La Playa Stadium. City College defeated Allan Hancock College, 2-0.

City College’s soccer team snapped a three game losing streak Tuesday evening as it shutout Allan Hancock College 2-0 at La Playa Stadium.

The shutout was head coach John Sisterson’s 121st career win (121-55-29) making him the winningest coach in City College’s men’s soccer history.

“We needed to get back on track,” said City College head coach John Sisterson. “It was something we had to do.”

Starting from the opening whistle, both the Vaqueros and Bulldogs set the tone for how physical the match would be. Throughout the first half the head referee warned both teams for their aggressive play.

The Bulldogs almost took an early advantage when Sophomore forward Bernardo Rubio crushed a shot from 20 yards out but Shane Pitcock, City College sophomore goalkeeper, was able to punch it out over the top of the goalpost.

As a result of the physical first half, neither the Vaqueros nor the Bulldogs could find the back of the net and the half ended 0-0.

Victor Chavez, City College freshman forward, ended the drought in the 56th minute when he ripped a shot past Allan Hancock Keeper Elijah Herrera from the top of the penalty box.

The goal came off an assist from City College Forward Callum Challinor.

“After this win it’s good to get back,” Challinor said. “We obviously know that we can win and that we can keep on winning. We just have to show confidence as a team.”

Chavez quickly found the back of the net again in the 61st minute when he capitalized on a short pass from Vaquero midfielder William Joyce and chipped the ball into the back of the net.

“It’s been nine games and only making one goal as a forward is sad,” Chavez said. “But at the same time scoring the game winners is pretty cool too.”

Chavez is now tied with Freshman midfielder Carlos Espinoza for the second most scored goals this season at three a piece, Freshman forward Kevin Kwizera leads the team with five.

The match signaled the start of Western State Conference play for both teams, the Vaqueros coming in with a record of 5-4-0 and the Bulldogs with a record of 2-7-2.

“It’s a competitive conference,” Sisterson said. “But I think we’ve got a squad good enough and a squad big enough to ride the storm and win the conference.”

City College will travel to Oxnard at 4 p.m. Friday to face the Condors.