The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

ANGELA ROSE BICKMANN, Associate Editor
February 24, 2017 • 37 views
Filed under Academic, Board of Trustees, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Associated Student Government officers attended the City College Board of Trustees meeting Thursday to discuss their concern with the board increasing non-residential student tuition without including them in the required, shared governance process.

“I obviously stand behind the tuition increase, it’s essential, but I think that in relation to the tuition increase not going before the Associated Student Government, I think that is in violation of Ed Code,” Student Trustee Emily Gribble said.

The student government and some board members still showed disagreement as to whether California Education Code or the Board Policy agreement was broken when the increase was approved.

In response, President Trustee Marsha Croninger said the board may look into expanding its policy in order to provide a clearer understanding and give the student government a stronger voice.

“We are in listening mode,” Croninger said.

The confusion derives from the wording of Ed Code and Board Policy about whether Gribble represents the students, or the student government while participating in board meetings. Director of Communications Luz Reyes-Martin said that the decision for the increase was justly approved because Gribble represents the voice of students.

According to the board’s policy, the student government is recognized as the “official voice for students in District participatory governance process.”

“I, as a trustee, am not representative of this organization, so they did not in fact perform shared governance,” Gribble said.

She said decisions made for City College have to go through all three forms of shared governance: the Academic Senate, the Student Government, and the Board of Trustees.

The Ed Code states that the board shall “recognize each associated student organization or its equivalent” as the “representative body of the students to offer opinions and to make recommendations to the administration of a college” that have or will have a “significant effect on students.”

“I do not, as a trustee, account as an association or the equivalent,” Gribble said.

She and a few other trustees clearly stated at the board meeting on Jan. 26 that they were not in favor of the tuition increase being approved before informing students about it. In fact, no one was particularly in favor, but the approval was necessary in helping reduce the college’s $9 million deficit.

“We get it; we understand difficulties of balancing budgets and dealing with impossible deficits,” Student President Dylan Raiman said.

No one from the student government opposed the increase, but they are opposed to students having no say in the matter.

“What’s really troubling is that when we walk around and talk to all of these people about what they thought of the increase, they had no idea that it even took place,” Parliamentarian Officer Sebastian Rothstein said. “That is a real problem.”

Since the board already approved the increase, there is no going back to change it. However, the board will take the student officer’s concern into consideration.

“In the future, I think it is really important that we reinforce our commitment to work together,” Raiman said.

“In the end, both the student government and the Board of Trustees are working to build the best possible community college. It doesn’t make sense for us to work independently of one another.”

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Features

    Party planning app encourages accessibility and safety

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Sports

    Patricia Salvatore head coach for new City College dive team

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Academic

    Retiring counselor influenced careers during 3-decade career

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Culinary Arts

    Italy study abroad trip teaches cuisine culture and gastronomy

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Opinion

    Voices: ‘How would you feel about investigations of undocumented students at SBCC?’

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC Dance Company connects coasts at HH11 dance festival

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Sports

    Women’s tennis loses to Bakersfield after win streak

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Arts & Entertainment

    Concert series kicks off with jazz band performances at SOhO

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    Arts & Entertainment

    World famous N.Y. Philharmonic orchestra to perform at SBCC

  • Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code

    News

    Sewage blockage causes SBCC bathrooms to be shut down

Menu
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Board of Trustees accused with breaking California Ed Code