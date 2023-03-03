COVID-19 reshapes the dynamic of students and their education

Students and faculty snake across the Cafeteria at City College on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

In March of 2020, the Corona Virus spread around the world declaring a global pandemic.

After three years of wrestling with COVID-19, City College is operating with 36.2% in-person classes, while in Spring 2019 City College was operating at 61.5% in-person classes, reported by Office of Institutional Assessment, Research and Planning.

According to ajmc.com, California was first to issue a stay-at-home order for residents on March 19. Additionally Edweek.org states that all public school buildings were closed on March 25, 2020.

The CDC reported that people who had their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were able to go out and gather in small groups with others who are also vaccinated.

The pandemic had a lasting effect on social aspects of society. As discussed by PubMed, the pandemic had serious implications on mental health and social skills and negatively affected students of all ages.

On Feb. 22, 2022 students at City College were able to attend classes and lectures in-person, after roughly two years of being strictly remote.

“As a college leader and a community leader I do not believe there is a new normal,” Interim Superintendent-President Kindred Murillo said.

Murillo states that there are some students today who are taking hybrid classes due to the pandemic escalating a trend of remote and hybrid education. Students and staff have the option to see each other face to face if that is desired however online classes are still available.

Jonny Salmeron is a student advocate for the COVID Response Team and claims that the problem people have today is making unvaccinated people feel like “villains” by putting others at risk. As a student and as part of the Santa Barbara community, Salmeron continues to show concern for the students and himself.

“I respect everyone’s right to be vaccinated or not, but freedom of choice does not equate to freedom of consequence,” Salmeron said.

As the pandemic slows down, people are able to interact more with others and spend time in-person rather than over Zoom. Clubs at City College were able to come together, such as the Yoga Club, promoting all dimensions of wellness to students. Sports teams can practice in person and are able to have games on campus with a crowd. Lastly, the theater, art departments, and other departments can operate in-person.

“We live in an ever evolving world where the impacts of changing demographics, technology, and science will continue to speed up the change we encounter in our daily, work, and community environments,” Murillo said.

“I truly believe the future belongs to the lifelong learners. That’s why I think our SBCC students are so exceptional…you just keep getting better,” Murillo said.