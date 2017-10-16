SBCC football player comes back from injuries to be top receiver

Courtesy art from David Loveton of Donald Lambert (No. 7) escaping Compton defender for 69-yard touchdown, Sept. 23, at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros won 48-16 against Compton College.

David Loveton Courtesy art from David Loveton of Donald Lambert (No. 7) escaping Compton defender for 69-yard touchdown, Sept. 23, at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros won 48-16 against Compton College.

Wide Receiver Donald Lambert was injured most of his freshman year and has now come back to be the top target in the City College passing game.

Lambert currently leads the Vaqueros in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.



“I feel like my knowledge of the plays is better, reading defenses is better,” said Lambert. “Overall, I’m a lot more comfortable and able to play at a faster pace.”



Lambert is a sophomore from Oahu, Hawaii. He attended Moanalua High School where he was first-team all conference, second-team all state and was the team leader in touchdowns.

Lambert came to City College last season because he liked how the program was structured, and also knew a few teammates who played with him back in Hawaii.

“The weather is nice and the field is nice, but overall the program,” said Lambert. “I had two teammates that came from the same high school I came from and they told me about this place so I decided to come here.”

His biggest mentor in football was his high school receiver coach.

“He kept my head on straight when things weren’t right off the field.”

Lambert struggled to get on the field as a freshman because of injuries.

“He didn’t play much last year because he was injured so he didn’t get a chance to establish himself,” said City College head coach Craig Moropoulus.

Lambert has sure established himself this season. He has five touchdowns and is averaging 60 yards per game. He worked hard and smart to make sure his sophomore season did not turn out like his freshman year.

“He’s a good teammate. He’s a hard worker and grinds each day out like a man,” said sophomore center Wyatt Gardner. “He doesn’t complain, he’s positive and he brings his hard hat everyday to work.”

Every wideout has a player they look up to and try to model their game after. For Lambert it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneer receiver Desean Jackson.

Jackson is a shorter receiver who relies on speed and is a big play threat every time he touches the ball.

“He has to play with that chip on his shoulder and go after it every single play,” said Lambert.

Lambert has also seen his share of big plays to start the season.

His first City College touchdown came on a pass from quarterback Gerald Hickson against West LA. He later added a 43-yard score.

He had four consecutive games with 40 yard receptions including a 69-yard touchdown against Compton back on Sept. 23.

“He’s a very, very good person. His character is strong and he’s athletic,” said Moropoulus. “He catches the ball. He’s very focused and in it. He’s a good one.”

Lambert’s teammates are no stranger to his improvements this season, especially the few sophomores remaining from last year’s team who began this journey with him.

“I’ve noticed how much more technical he is compared to last year,” said Gardner.

Lambert and the rest of the City College football team have a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, against Antelope Valley.

It will be the team’s second conference game. City College is 3-3 with an 0-1 conference record.