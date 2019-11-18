Briefs: Campus events for the week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

NEWS

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Lt. Shawn Hill from the Santa Barbara Police Department will be giving a presentation about what to do if there is an active shooter on campus. Information will be provided regarding how an active shooter is defined, trends and the history of active shooter incidents in the United States. The presentation will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the MacDougall Administration Building Room 160.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: The SBCC Ambassadors will be hosting a Language Exchange in the West Campus Center Room 207 for students to learn about French language and culture. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. More events hosted by the Center for Equity and Social Justice throughout the month can be found on its calendar.

Thursday, Nov. 21: The Ping Pong Club will be hosting a ping pong tournament from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. underneath the white tent next to the Student Services Building.

Friday, Nov. 22: The SBCC Ambassadors will be hosting the annual International Food Fair from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the East Campus Cafeteria. The event will feature free food samples from different countries.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 20-23: SBCC Theatre Group’s student showcase production “Sense and Sensibility” continues to run 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at City College’s Jurkowitz Theatre. This production will be shown through Nov. 26. Tickets will be sold for $18 general, $15 for seniors and City College staff and $10 for students.

Sunday, Nov 24: The SBCC Symphony will be hosting a concert at 7 p.m. at City College’s Garvin Theatre. Under the direction of Jim Mooy, the 55-piece symphony features musicians from the community, college and high school students. Tickets will be sold for $15 general and $10 for students and seniors.

SPORTS

Monday, Nov. 18: Women’s golf finishes its season on Monday in the final round of the state championships in Morro Bay.

Thursday, Nov. 21: City College Women’s basketball wraps up its six-game homestand at 5 p.m on Thursday against LA Valley College.

Friday, Nov. 22: City College Men’s basketball kicks off the Home Motors Tournament at 3 p.m vs. Cypress at Allan Hancock College.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Men’s and women’s soccer will hit the road for the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.