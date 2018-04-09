Crime log: A fistfight, a stabbing threat, and a selfie stick incident

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

March 16 — 1:24 p.m.

Campus Security received a report of a male student stalking a female student on East Campus. The male student reportedly followed her to a club meeting, and she noticed him again outside while she was with a group of friends. The male student has since been referred to the dean.

March 17 — 1:50 p.m.

Two male students got into a verbal and physical altercation after an incident occured in the Life Fitness Center. Although sharing equipment is expected in the gym, a challenge was made to fight outside after student #1 was irritated that student #2 was disrupting his workout by trying to use the station he was still using and asking to be workout partners. Student #1 complained to the front counter of the LFC building and was seen waiting in the parking lot afterward. Minutes later in the Beach City neighborhood, student #1 was walking home when student #2 pulled up from his vehicle and a fight quickly escalated. Student #2 reportedly initiated a fistfight, resulting in student #1 striking back and then immediately running from the scene. Both a Campus Security report and a police report were filed and the students have been referred to the dean.

March 19 — 12:50 p.m.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.

March 19 — 7:00 p.m.

Security Officers responded to a call regarding a male student downstairs in the Luria Library. Inappropriate music with notable repetition of the n-word was blaring from a portable speaker while recording a live YouTube video from his phone attached to a selfie stick. Security followed the suspect from the library down to the lower Parking Lot-3, but he refused to identify himself and continued to walk off campus toward Shoreline Drive.

March 20 — 2:50 p.m.

A motor vehicle accident involving two female students occurred at the exit of Parking Lot-3 off Loma Alta. The students’ vehicles made contact when one student was turning left onto Loma Alta and the other was driving down Loma Alta toward to the ocean. Student #1 bumped her head and felt dizzy when the police arrived to scene and student #2 had minor bruising from the impact and burn marks from the airbag. No charges were pressed.

March 21 — 5:30 p.m.

Campus Security received a report regarding a female student disrupting two classes and threatening to stab a classmate in the Interdisciplinary Center’s Math Lab.

March 21 — 10:32 p.m.

Security Officers responded to a trespassing male student present at the City College’s Wake Center. Due to the student having broken into someone’s house prior to enrolling, attending any classes with student minors was in violation of his current probation.

April 2 — 4:00 p.m.

Campus Security received a report regarding a stolen bike tire from the bicycle rack outside of the Physical Education shed on East Campus. A security camera captured the theft, but the hooded male suspect is yet to be identified.

April 3 — 10:58 p.m.

After misbehaving on March 21, more physical harassment and threatening comments by the same female student followed during a Tuesday evening class session. The instructor reported that she had banged her head on a desk, aggressively stared at students and poked students. She also remarked “you’re going to die” to a male classmate while making the gesture of a gun with her hand. A police report was made and she is currently prohibited from attending the class until she has met with the dean.

April 5 — 10:30 a.m.

City College’s Maintenance Department contacted the Security Office after witnessing a van owned by City College backing into one of its electric carts on East Campus. The incident is being classified as a hit and run and is currently being investigated. It is not known whether the staff driver was aware of the incident or not.