Stalking, vandalism and car-etching in this week’s crime log

News

Sept. 14 – 8:30 a.m.

A falling out between a male and female student in the same class, turned into an argument over text. The text messages included derogatory language on both sides, and vague threats made by the male. The female student reported the incident leading to the male student meeting with the dean who ordered no further contact.

Sept. 14 – 11:50 a.m.

A male student reported that another student etched the word “gay” into the hood of his car. The suspect is allegedly angry because the victim is dating his ex-girlfriend. The suspect has been referred to the dean for discipline and the victim is planning on filing a police report.

Sept. 14 – 11:56 a.m.

A student reported that their parking permit was stolen from their car in Parking Lot 2-C on Tuesday, Sept. 12,.

Sept. 14 – 2:32 p.m.

A student reported a hit-and-run that occurred earlier in the day off campus.

Sept. 15 – 7:19 a.m.

The Security Office was contacted by the Santa Barbara Police Department about an alleged sexual assault on Cliff Dr. near the Rancheria St. and Montecito St. intersection. Read more on incident here.

Sept. 18 – 11:40 a.m.

A female student reported being stalked across campus while walking with a friend around 1 p.m Friday, Sept. 15. The student noticed a male student following close behind her and staring, but not speaking. The suspect followed the victim and her female friend from the Student Services Building to the Earth and Biological Sciences Building and finally to the Luria Library where he sat across from them, still not speaking. The two friends left the library quickly. They didn’t see him follow. The victim reported the incident on Monday after seeing the suspect again at the Student Services Building. Campus Security made contact with him, and he has now met with the Dean. No further contact has been ordered.

Sept. 18 – 6 p.m.

The Security Office received a phone call from a staff member regarding vandalism with sensitive content in the men’s bathroom and gender neutral bathroom on the third floor of the Humanities Building. The vandalism included discussion from both sides about the Mexican border and illegal immigration in the men’s bathroom, and comments about President Trump in the gender neutral bathroom.

Sept. 19 – 2:23 p.m.

A female student reported that around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, a man came up to her at La Playa Stadium and asked her if she wanted to have sex in the bathroom. She replied “no,” and walked away. The suspect is described as a tall, athletic African American man with a cross tattooed on his forehead. Campus Security intends to send the report to the police department.