Multimodal Lab offers a space for students to embrace creativity

When needing a place to study, socialize, get creative, or even just need a nap, the Multimodal Lab is the place for you, a place where all students are welcome.

The Multimodal Lab is an open in-person space that’s open from Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located on the West Campus in room BC 102. It’s open to all students and has many reliable resources.

This is one of the many study spaces that City College offers with soundproof rooms for students who need a quiet space to work, study, or even for Zoom meetings. They also provide computers and laptops for students who might not own one, along with having chargers for students to charge their devices. Students who major in communications can also receive help from tutors.

Additionally, the lab provides many school supplies for students. This includes printers, ring lights, podcasting microphones, and headphones. Students who don’t have access to a printer can use the printers free of charge, however, staff encourages students to use the printers either for professional work or school-related assignments.

For some classes, students might need certain school supplies like scantrons and blue books. At the Multimodal Lab, these supplies are available to students free of charge.

“One thing to take away, BC 102 is here for you. So if you guys have anything you need, BC 102 is your spot,” Paul Dodson, a student staff member said.

The Multimodal Lab is not just a study space, it’s also a place where creativity is inspired. They have a creative table for students that can be used for either academic or nonacademic purposes. Occasionally, they will invite a guest speaker and have open mic events where people can share their poetry.

“Both Tino and Michelle are poets and so they’re creative works, they’re really great at being an inspiration to create,” Dodson said.

The space is also a place where students can take a break if they need to with a little relaxation room that’s called “The Loaf”. Here students can relax and take a nap if they’re tired. There is also a record player for music and large flat-screen TVs. The Loaf also offers books to read and games to play like UNO, dice, and Jenga.

“We also want this to be a space where students can feel like they can nurture their wellness so they can come to recharge,” Tino Garcia, director of the Multimodal Lab said.

The Multimodal Lab doesn’t just offer indoor seating but outdoor seating as well. Right outside there are tables for students to use. Students can decide whether or not they want to do their work inside or outside or if they feel like they need to step out for a moment to get some fresh air.

The lab is meant to be a safe environment for all students, no matter what their background, culture, or religion. Garcia also talks about an HSI grant called “La Experiencia en SBCC” with a total award of $2,998,651. This award is meant to improve the success of Hispanic and Latino students, as well as low-income students.

“We’re trying to have them graduate at higher rates, be more successful in their first year, and actually earn degrees,” Garcia said. He continues by saying they want this to be a space where Hispanic and Latino students can feel like they belong and they can express themselves.

Overall, the Multimodal Lab is a place where students can study, get creative, have access to school supplies, and be inspired to be the best version of themselves.