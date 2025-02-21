The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Germany, Japan and more: 2025 Study Abroad Programs announced

City College offers students the opportunity to travel and educate themselves outside of the country
Raquel Smith, Staff Writer
February 21, 2025

From exploring night festivals in Tokyo to tasting escargot in Paris, hiking volcanoes in Sicily, and exploring museums in the Netherlands, City College offers diverse summer and fall 2025 study abroad programs, enabling students to learn beyond the traditional classroom. 

During summer 2025, students can earn transferable credits studying communication in Tokyo, Japan, geography and biology in Syracuse, Sicily (Italy) and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and art in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The fall 2025 program in Paris and London offers art, English and human geography courses.

“I think that hands-on experience and just that different environment is really valuable for students to learn differently,” said Nicole Walther, City College study abroad program advisor.

Tokyo, Japan 

While in Tokyo, students participate in a tea ceremony, kneeling on tatami mats, carefully whisking matcha as the scent of wheat fills the air. This century-old tradition is part of the curriculum of the  Intercultural Communication 151 class provided at City College.

“They are participating in the tradition, that’s how they learn,” communication professor Mika Garard said. “That’s the type of thing they cannot experience while they are in America.”

Students analyze their experiences in Japan through writing reflections and using intercultural communication concepts and theories. 

Students can also earn credits for Small Group Communication 141 as they navigate Japan’s mix of historical and modern architecture. They explore quiet temples, observing the gardens, flowers and trees, in contrast to the high buildings and busy urban life that also make up the city. 

“I always thought that balance was fascinating,” Garard said. “I want them to understand their culture…who am I? What’s my cultural value? How [and] why do I behave this way? Is there any cultural influence that is dictating my behavior or the way that I think?” 

Syracuse, Sicily Italy

A unique opportunity awaits students in Italy as they traverse the active volcano, Mt. Etna. At the summit, a volcanologist helps students observe the rare types of plants and animals found in that environment, such as pine and broadleaf trees. 

“We’ll look at birds, we will snorkel and look at fish, we’ll swim in the Mediterranean, we’ll eat wonderful Italian food,” Matt Kay, biology professor said. “We will use this sort of immersive experience to explore the culture.” 

For four weeks, the classroom can look like a beach, mountain, forest or wetland as the program highlights how the Mediterranean environment is shaped and expressed through human geography and natural history. 

“The more you can do and the more you can see, the richer and broader your life is going to be,” Kay said. 

Germany, Austria and the Netherlands

Students blend the courses Introduction to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics 101 and Studio Art Foundations 140 while traveling throughout Germany, Austria and the Netherlands; each country is central to the study of art and science. 

“You might go to VW [Volkswagen] or BMW and actually see the engineers work and you might be able to do a project where you get hands-on,” Walther said. 

From Berlin, Munich, Vienna, and Amsterdam, these hands-on engagements help students understand how these disciplines inform and inspire one another. 

Paris and London

A typical day in the life in Paris and London can look like waking up in a traditional Parisian home, enjoying a continental breakfast and then taking the metro underground to discover Stonehenge, the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles while completing school work in a local cafe. 

“Every opportunity that we have is a chance to learn something new, whether it be about ourselves, our skills, our career, there is something to learn from everything for sure,” said Paul Dodson, a City College student who attended a previous study abroad program in Paris. 

Excursions are a trip highlight, including visits to the Eiffel Tower, a play at the Shakespeare Globe Theater, the British Museum and Tate Modern, allowing students the freedom to dive deep into art history, literature and human geography. 

“I really loved the sense of exploration that they [City College] encouraged throughout all of this,” said Dodson. 

The study abroad program offers a multitude of scholarships and works with other resources on campus such as EOPS and Umoja to help make international experiences financially accessible.

“I am signed up for the next one because the prices are affordable and the grants are possible,” Dodson said. 

To learn more about each program go to Study Abroad website. Safe travels.

