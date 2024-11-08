Legacy of Katie Meyers inspires signing of AB 1575 in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 1575, also known as the Katie Meyers Law. This bill allows university students to choose an advisor to help guide them through facing disciplinary action.

Before the passing of this bill, colleges were not required to offer students the option of having an advisor present during disciplinary hearings for conduct violations. This lack of support left many students navigating life-altering situations without proper guidance, particularly when facing severe consequences like suspension or expulsion.

At City College, students have previously been able to choose an advisor for disciplinary hearings, but advisors were not permitted to speak on the student’s behalf. With AB1575, advisors can now advocate for students during these proceedings, according to Jordan Killebrew, Executive Director of Public Affairs & Communications at City College.

“SBCC now has to provide training [to advisors], which we are currently working on and have until January 2025 to implement,” Killebrew wrote in an email.

Once the advisor is chosen they will undergo training to adequately prepare them to help the student. Students can choose who their advisor is, and whether it is a parent or teacher, the relationship will remain confidential.

AB1575 was introduced in response to the death of Katie Meyer, the Stanford women’s soccer goalkeeper, who died by suicide in 2022 while facing disciplinary action. Meyer’s family later filed a lawsuit against Stanford, asserting that her death could have been prevented if she had received proper guidance and support during the disciplinary process.

Since then, Katie’s parents have pushed for greater awareness and protection for students under similar circumstances. The nonprofit organization, Katie’s Save, was founded by her parents, and Assembly Bill 1575 is viewed as an extension of their efforts.

The pressures faced by student-athletes are often amplified by the lack of adequate support systems, especially when dealing with disciplinary actions. Julia Ryan, a City College women’s soccer player, reflected on a painful experience with a former teammate that highlights the need for more compassionate approaches to student-athlete struggles.

“When I went to Sonoma, she [a teammate] got kicked off the team, in front of the whole team. I just feel like instead of that they could have helped her, ” Ryan said.

For many student-athletes, facing disciplinary action can feel isolating, leaving them to cope with emotional and psychological challenges on their own. Morea Juneau, another City College women’s soccer player, believes that having someone to turn to in these situations is crucial for regaining stability.

“I personally haven’t been in trouble, but I will say that, I know people that have, and I definitely think that when you’re in that position there’s a sense of isolation,” Juneau said. “So I think that having someone to speak to is crucial… you want guidance, you want to get out of that trouble.”

In recent years, the number of high-achieving student-athletes who have died by suicide has risen, drawing attention to the mental health challenges these students face. The lawsuit filed by Katie Meyer’s family has brought the issue to the forefront, and their ongoing advocacy for student advisors—particularly during disciplinary proceedings—is part of a broader movement to ensure that all students have access to the support they need during critical moments.