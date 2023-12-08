The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The CLRC offers resources such as tutors, computer labs and bean bags

Taajvi Singh, Staff Writer
December 8, 2023
Claire Geriak
The Cartwright Learning Resources Center provides heaps of support and extra help for students. From tutors, computers, printers and more, any student is welcome in the space to get some last minute cramming.

The Cartwright Learning Resource Center  offers many tools for students who need academic support. 

According to Administrative Assistant Cristina Garcia Otero and Laboratory Teacher Assistant Regina Reese, the program was created because City College noticed that many students needed extra support with subjects such as math and writing. The CLRC opened as a center where students could get all the academic help they need in one building. This help includes any tutoring needed for classes and help in relation to computers.

 The CLRC is located across from the Luria Library on West Campus, so that it could be convenient for students to find, according to Otero and Reese. 

The center is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and available remotely on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tutoring services are available both in person and online to all students and are appointment-based only. Scholars may book up to three tutoring services per week, and can’t have more than three no-shows per semester.  

“We want to make it welcoming to all students,” Dean Beth Taylor-Schott said. “There’s always someone there to help students and help them succeed.”

The CLRC also has laptops and computers available for use, with chargers for all devices in every corner of the room. Otero noticed that students liked to study with stuffed animals, because they would always bring in their own. As a result, the establishment placed squishmallows that come in different designs and gave them their own names. There are also blankets and bean bags for students to sit on and use while they are studying or receiving tutoring services. Adjustable desks are available for students to use while studying, as well as quiet spaces for students to do homework in.

The LRC provides computers with a view of the Great Meadow and beach, and it a space that is open all week to students. Photo courtesy of the SBCC Office of Communications.

“We realized everything is technology-based, so we have chargers everywhere,” said Otero. “We have blankets and plants and squishmallows and soft lighting…We want to give off a cozy environment.”

The writing center offers support with any writing questions students may have, including essay writing, paragraph help, and writing letters. Appointments are 45 minutes long each, but hour-long tutoring sessions are offered to accommodate students in need or apply for the Disability Services and Programs for Students.

The center also helps students with transfer applications, resumes and cover letters, or any paper  they might need to succeed in academics.  

“Anyone is welcome here to come and study and feel at home and succeed in all their academic goals,” Otero said.

The CLRC has a partnership with the Basic Needs Center in which they provide snacks for the students as well as time management and stress-release workshops held in classroom CAI 2 inside the CLRC building. The workshops are available both remotely and in-person from 1 p.m. to 2.p.m.

The CLRC also has a computer lab that provides students with computers and tools where a tour teaches students how to use and fix a computer. Students can learn to update devices, log in and work in City Colleges Pipeline, and use Canvas. Additionally, students are welcome to print out as many papers as they need at the resource center at the beginning of the fall semester.  

 “We are here to help students,” Reese said. “We have a team of computer support, which is amazing, which are also student lead so it’s students helping students get better.”

