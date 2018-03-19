SBCC’s Anne Redding to speak on crime at annual faculty lecture

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Anne Redding, chair of the justice studies department, will speak at the 39th annual Faculty Lecture on March 21, in an attempt to demonstrate how crime has been woven into the fabric of our country in ways both obvious and subtle.

“We need this lecture now more than anytime in our history,” said Redding. “The goal is to create a conversation about human interest in crime and criminals.”

Speaking at the annual lecture is the highest honor that a faculty member can receive at the college. The person is nominated by students and their peers, and nominees are vetted by a selection committee. The lecture is open to the college and community at large.

Redding’s lecture is titled “Crime Across the Curriculum” and will illustrate the implications of how widespread crime is in our society today. Crime is interdisciplinary, and can give us a better understanding of human interaction and psychology.

“Crime is a living organism that is feeding off social deterioration, rage, and human fragility,” said Redding.

She views crime as a teaching tool. It can help us understand what justice means and how can it be implemented.

“She is very knowledgeable about her field,” said instructor David Saunders. “She has quietly turned this department into a very robust department.”

Redding explained how students pay great attention to crime and related topics, and how it can help instructors communicate certain points to classes. Students get more engaged in the discussion when they see the direct effect of whatever they are discussing on their individual lives and society as a whole.

“You can’t talk about crime without talking about mental health, addiction, socio-economic level, and trust between society and the authority,” said Saunders.

Crime has a long history in the United States, though its prevalence and cruelty has fluctuated over time. Data shows the crime rate has declined significantly in comparison to the early to mid 90’s, however Americans’ strong interest in crime has remained steady.

“I wouldn’t say that there is a crime culture in America,” said Redding. “However, our culture has a great fascination with basic human interest in crime.”

The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Garvin Theatre, and is open to the public.