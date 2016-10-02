City College’s Cosmetology Academy cuts hair to raise money for community





City College students got first-hand experience with clientele Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Cosmetology Academy, snipping and styling hair to raise money for the Surfrider Foundation.

The students helped out the “coastal defenders” by selling haircuts, blowdrys, and conditioning treatments for a reduced price of $5. All proceeds went to the foundation to help protect the communities’ coastal environment.

“It’s really neat for people to come in and get haircuts from students,” said Cosmetology Instructor Laura Funkhouser.

Funkhouser and Instructor Brenda Hudson drew clientele for the cut-a-thon by posting advertisements, emailing, and handing out information about the fundraiser. Hudson estimates roughly 2 percent of city college knows about their services.

Despite it all, the academy surpassed their goal raising $400. During the 4-hour fundraiser, an average of 20 clients came in per hour.

The foundation “transforms passion into protection.” Founded by surfers, the nonprofit organization dedicates their efforts towards healthy, wild coastal preservation by ensuring beach access and clearing ocean pollution. Beach enthusiasts make up the 94 campaigns the foundation holds nationally.

Annual charitable work is essential to the cosmetology academy, and Funkhouser and Hudson jumped at the opportunity to team up with the foundation. Both the academy and foundation share a similar objective in providing positive results in the appearance and functionality of their community.

Cosmetologists on the other hand, make up half of a million of the jobs provided in the United States. City College Student Devon Voigtsverger describes turning one’s passion for cosmetology from a hobby into employment as “taking the plunge.”

At first, many of the students hesitated to turn their childhood dreams of becoming beauty stylists into careers. Before joining the academy, student Renee Smith went straight into banking, fearing the passion she had for cosmetology wouldn’t provide the funds for her newborn child.

“I was afraid,” said Smith.

The Cosmetology Academy requires 1600 hours of work before students can attain a license in the profession. Students have the option of taking the courses full or part time depending on whether they are pursuing an associate’s degree along with the license.

Student Branden Cortés partakes in the part time option, working with the program a draining but rewarding 35 hours a week.

“I love working with people,” said Cortés.

“Surprisingly there is no drama,” said Voigtsverger as she began cutting client, Jean Haul’s hair.

Haul has been to the academy once before and decided to come back for another try after bouncing between salons.

“I thought I would come by to support the charity and the school,” said Haul, “I’m trying to find a regular place to go.”

Voigtsverger responded, “Hopefully this will become your regular place.”