SBCC starts summer with series of choir and band concerts

SBCC Music Concert Series will kick off summer with a series of choir and band concerts.

Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at First United Methodist Church on 305 East Anapamu St. The performance will be led by music professor Nathan Kreitzer.

Saturday’s performance is one of many shows for Concert Choir’s tour, who have travelled as far as China, Australia and Ireland to perform. Chamber Singers have performed in China as well.

The City College Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Garvin Theatre and will be conducted by music professor Eric Heidner.

A total of 82 City College student musicians and community members will perform a diverse program of modern music pieces from the 20th to 21st centuries. The performance will be a landmark for euphonium player Howard Simon, who will celebrate his 70th birthday and 45th year playing with the band.

The main piece of the night is “Les Voyages de Gulliver,” French for Gulliver’s Travels, by Maxime Aulio. There will also be some new European pieces that will have their US debut at the concert.

General admission for both weekend events is $15, or $10 for students and seniors. Tickets for the events may be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, or by calling (805) 965-5935.

Choir performances renew with several shows from Quire of Voyces, an a capella choral ensemble that performs cathedral classics from the renaissance and 20th centuries. English and American composers like Herbert Howell, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Alexander L’Estrange, Sir John Kenneth Tavener and many others will be featured.

“Rejoice and Remember” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Anthony’s Seminary at 2300 Garden St. Kreitzer will lead the performances.

General admission for the events is $20, or $15 for students and seniors. Tickets will also be sold until 4 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Chaucer’s Books, located at 3321 State St. in Loreto Plaza.

Quire of Voyces will have one final performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, located at 2901 Nojoquio Ave. in Los Olivos. This performance will be a free concert.

All tickets for events may be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, or by calling (805) 965-5935.