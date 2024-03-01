The Clinic offers accessible physical health services and wellness support

The Clinic at City College is a beacon of wellness, offering an abundance of healthcare services to students. With a team of passionate and dedicated professionals, it ensures a safe environment for both physical and mental well-being.

In addition to mental health resources, The Clinic offers various physical health services, including over-the-counter medications, illness diagnosis, vaccines, and more.

The majority of services offered by The Clinic are free, with the exception of some prescription medications.

The Clinic is located in room SS-170 of the Student Services building, across from DSPS. Students can drop by The Clinic without an appointment to pick up free resources such as over-the-counter medication, menstrual products, condoms, COVID-19 tests and more. UTI tests, tuberculosis (TB) tests, and strep tests are also available, along with antibiotics to treat them. Plan B can be picked up without an appointment, but students will be charged a low cost.

The Clinic takes overdose prevention very seriously. One of Dr. Erik Wilk’s main goals as the director of student health services is to provide students with free Narcan.

“It’s just like learning CPR,” Wilk said. “It should be put up right next to the fire extinguisher.”

Students are provided with free overdose prevention kits, including Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and informational brochures. These kits can be picked up in the clinic, no questions asked, anytime during operating hours.

Additionally, The Clinic provides students with access to epi-pens and inhalers in the case of an allergy or asthma attack on campus. This being said, students are not encouraged to come to The Clinic for emergencies.

“We usually don’t do emergencies,” Wilk said. “We don’t want this to be a place where people think, ‘oh, if I have an emergency, I can come here’ because we might not have someone available right then. If you can’t sit in the waiting room for 20 minutes, it’s probably not the place to go.”

The Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and all appointments are completely free of charge.

The Clinic partners with multiple organizations outside of City College to bring students more health resources, the main one being Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC).

SBNC is a local non-profit organization that provides healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay.

Currently, The Clinic is closed for medical examination due to the absence of a supervising physician.

In the past, the supervising physician for City College has always been the head of SBNC but due to a problem with their licensing to practice at the school, they no longer work with City College.

Wilk is working diligently to find a new supervising physician but is still unsure of a time frame for The Clinics reopening.

Though The Clinic is closed for medical examination, they still provide over-the-counter medication and testing.

In addition to The Clinic, The WELL also provides many free health products and sexual health workshops with the help of planned parenthood. Students can drop into The WELL (ECC 21) Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up free menstrual care kits, hygiene kits, and sexual health resources.

“My job is to help my team, the specialists here who are well trained and love what they do, do what they do best,” Wilk said. “And let me tell you, they’re good at their job.”

The easiest way to make an appointment at The Clinic is to call 805-730-4098 or go directly into the office. Students can also email [email protected] for appointments.