The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

The Clinic offers accessible physical health services and wellness support

Brenda Greening, Staff Writer
March 1, 2024
The+Clinic+is+open+for+students+and+faculty+to+access+physical+health+resources+and+wellness+items+on+Feb.+27%2C+2024+located+at+City+College+in+Santa+Barbara%2C+Calif.+Items+such+as+COVID-19+tests%2C+Narcan+and+inhalers+are+all+available+to+students+free+of+charge.
Brenda Greening
The Clinic is open for students and faculty to access physical health resources and wellness items on Feb. 27, 2024 located at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Items such as COVID-19 tests, Narcan and inhalers are all available to students free of charge.

The Clinic at City College is a beacon of wellness, offering an abundance of healthcare services to students. With a team of passionate and dedicated professionals, it ensures a safe environment for both physical and mental well-being.

In addition to mental health resources, The Clinic offers various physical health services, including over-the-counter medications, illness diagnosis, vaccines, and more.

The majority of services offered by The Clinic are free, with the exception of some prescription medications. 

The Clinic is located in room SS-170 of the Student Services building, across from DSPS. Students can drop by The Clinic without an appointment to pick up free resources such as over-the-counter medication, menstrual products, condoms, COVID-19 tests and more. UTI tests, tuberculosis (TB) tests, and strep tests are also available, along with antibiotics to treat them. Plan B can be picked up without an appointment, but students will be charged a low cost. 

The Clinic takes overdose prevention very seriously. One of Dr. Erik Wilk’s main goals as the director of student health services is to provide students with free Narcan.

“It’s just like learning CPR,” Wilk said. “It should be put up right next to the fire extinguisher.” 

Students are provided with free overdose prevention kits, including Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and informational brochures. These kits can be picked up in the clinic, no questions asked, anytime during operating hours. 

Additionally, The Clinic provides students with access to epi-pens and inhalers in the case of an allergy or asthma attack on campus. This being said, students are not encouraged to come to The Clinic for emergencies. 

“We usually don’t do emergencies,” Wilk said. “We don’t want this to be a place where people think, ‘oh, if I have an emergency, I can come here’ because we might not have someone available right then. If you can’t sit in the waiting room for 20 minutes, it’s probably not the place to go.”

The Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and all appointments are completely free of charge. 

The Clinic partners with multiple organizations outside of City College to bring students more health resources, the main one being Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC).  

SBNC is a local non-profit organization that provides healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay.

Currently, The Clinic is closed for medical examination due to the absence of a supervising physician.

In the past, the supervising physician for City College has always been the head of SBNC but due to a problem with their licensing to practice at the school, they no longer work with City College.

Wilk is working diligently to find a new supervising physician but is still unsure of a time frame for The Clinics reopening. 

Though The Clinic is closed for medical examination, they still provide over-the-counter medication and testing. 

In addition to The Clinic, The WELL also provides many free health products and sexual health workshops with the help of planned parenthood. Students can drop into The WELL (ECC 21) Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up free menstrual care kits, hygiene kits, and sexual health resources. 

“My job is to help my team, the specialists here who are well trained and love what they do, do what they do best,” Wilk said. “And let me tell you, they’re good at their job.” 

The easiest way to make an appointment at The Clinic is to call 805-730-4098 or go directly into the office. Students can also email [email protected] for appointments.

Story continues below advertisement
More to Discover
More in Features
Illustration of peoples minds intertwined, created on Canva
The psychology club discuss plans for the upcoming spring semester
Dakota Carberry grabs meals from the food pantry on Feb. 14, 2024 at the Basic Needs Center at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. they are very useful when it comes to food, especially these little hot meals... aswell as other resources that they have Carberry said.
The Basic Needs Center provides health resources for all students
Bill (sitting) and Steve Espinosa show all smiles in the photography lab on Feb. 13 at City Colleges Wake Campus in Santa Barbara, Calif. The retired first responder and veteran host a digital photography class designated for retired veterans, first responders, and their spouses with photo equipment provided by Canon USA.
Wake Campus provides veterans an outlet for healing with photography
Since SBCCs recognition of becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution, many different programs have come out of this new title, including Raíces and the TAP program, helping students with their educational goals. Illustration created on Canva.
Raíces program assists SBCC's increasing Hispanic population
Honey Guzman gets assistance from a bookstore assistant on Jan. 29 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Promise, EOPS, DSPS...we spend a lot of money on the books, and that helps me a lot, Guzman said.
Textbook pricing concerns remain at large for faculty as Follett takes over
The Orfalea Early Learning Center hosts the early childhood education program at City College, both serving as childcare for parents and a lab for students. The center works with kids from 2 years old to 5 years old. Photo courtesy of Kathy King.
The Orfalea Early Learning Center offers support to student parents
More in Top Stories
A house prepares for a band performance on April 28, 2023 on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, California. The new Isla Vista ordinance aims to improve safety for party-goers during these events.
New Isla Vista party ordinances attempt to increase student safety
William Pace floats the ball over an Oxnard defender on Feb. 23, 2024 at the Sports Pavilion at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Pace notched a double double scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Oxnard College.
The Vaqueros men's basketball team win in a match against the Condors
Courtesy of Dave Morleys Family.
Remembering Dave Morley: EOPS counselor and beloved colleague
Trustee openly criticizes the boards members at tension-filled meeting
Trustee openly criticizes the board's members at tension-filled meeting
Due to select class cancelations because of class vacancy, SBCC students risk potential setbacks of required courses not being offered, which may lead to delayed graduation goals. According to SBCCs website, non-California residents pay $9,828 in tuition as a full time student.
Class cancellations put transfer students at risk of not graduating
Caroline Hatcher, a member of the Biology club, hands a snake to Gabriel Santamaria, a student at City College, on Wednesday, Feb. 14 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The club brought many reptiles for students and faculty to see at their stand.
Photo Gallery: Club day offers students opportunity to get involved on campus

The Channels

The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in