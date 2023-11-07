The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

SBCC Dance Company’s production features one-of-a-kind preformances

The Channels Arts Pages | CRITICAL REVIEW
Cebelli Pfeifer, Staff Writer
November 7, 2023
Courtesy+of+Tracy+Kofford+
Gallery5 Photos
Courtesy of Tracy Kofford

Vivid hues of blues, yellows, and purples produced an intimate atmosphere as dancers sashayed, tip-toed, and pliéd across the dance floor at SBCC Dance Company’s “Collective Collaborative 2023” production on Nov. 3. The performance was beautifully choreographed and showcased the dancers’ abilities so brilliantly that it was hard to look away, although some of the production aspects fell short.

The event was dedicated to the late Benny Schurmer, who died on Sept 5, 2023. The performance consisted of 11 individual numbers featuring multiple different dance groups local to Santa Barbara including the City College and UCSB dance companies.

The night began with a group piece titled “Chronophobia” in which the dancers hypnotically swayed to the rhythm in unison, at times holding strong eye contact with the crowd creating an uncomfortable, yet “can’t look away” aura within the intimate theater. As the lights transitioned from fluorescent whites to vibrant blues, the music picked up–as did the speed at which the dancers leaped to the music, satisfyingly mirroring one another.

The second piece titled, “‘Samba Pa Ti’ pt 2 ‘Santana Suite’” was a solo performed by Janell Burgess and was one of the only numbers in which a prop was used. Burgess’ hair whirled around the stage with a contagious smile plastered across her face, prompting a slight giggle from the audience. Her bouncy blonde curls assisted her graceful pirouettes as they effortlessly bopped to her every step. 

The contrast between these two first pieces was quite drastic, but I found that further into the night the more and more similar the choreography and dances seemed to be.

The third dance was titled “Slip” was a group piece, and “…and still, we must…” was a hypnotic solo that was so wildly creative I’ve never seen anything like it. The soloist, Rebecca Lee, danced robotically, assisted by her brightly colored tunic paired with a beaming yellow spotlight that followed her every move on stage. Lee’s eye contact with the audience made it hard to look away from the somewhat disturbing yet beautiful performance in which she twisted her body in ways that prompted quiet gasps from the audience.

The show then took a turn for the worse. Although the following dance numbers were beautiful and the dancers angelically presented their talents onstage, I found some of the underlying themes to be communicated in a cliché and predictable manner.

“We’re not in Kansas Anymore” was performed by four women assisted by background dialogue of multiple women talking about women’s empowerment in slam poetry style. I found that the dialogue-heavy background noise took away from the dancing itself and it would have been better assisted by a little dialogue paired with more actual music. Throughout the performance, the four dancers’ smiles began to grow as they pranced in matching red rompers, picking up their pace as the background dialogue picked up speed. The dance simulated the trials and tribulations of being a woman, which I found to be repetitive rather than empowering. 

The following dances all blended together, either using heavy dialogue to assist the dancing or just piano music. Nonetheless, the dancers were beautiful. I just found the themes repetitive from piece to piece. Out of all the dances past intermission, my personal favorite was the singular ballet piece, titled, “Feux Follets” which was beyond satisfying to watch as pointe shoes squeaked softly across the stage.

As an entire collection, the pieces were beautifully performed by each dancer; the parts I felt fell short were in the audio pairings to the dancer’s talents to communicate an overall message. Where it lacked in production, the dancing made up for it; It was a visually stunning experience that bestowed the unadulterated passion and artistry these performers have.

Story continues below advertisement
More to Discover
Also tagged with Critical Review
Hattie Ugoretz, Amanda Russell, Piper Eglin, Natalia Achatz, Joan Cheam and Brooklyn Snyder rehearse for The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Sara Rademacher at City College’s Jurkowitz Theatre in Snta Barbara, Calif. “The Wolves” is running from April 6-23, 2022.
'The Wolves' scores with audience through powerful performances
Matt Talbott practices his final monologue during a final run through of his one-man show Reptile on Feb. 6 at the Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. Talbott said this play show how the social norms of American culture in the 1970s and 80s shaped Americans to view anyone who was different as weird and to accentuate their differences in order to further ostracize them.
SBCC professor captivates crowd during one-man show 'Reptile'
Liz Gates in front of Jackie Shearn, George Sullivan and Lexie Brent in the Theatre department’s production of “Laughing with Durang,” a collection of five plays by Christopher Durang on Oct. 29 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Photo courtesy of Ben Crop.
Theatre arts department leaves audience 'Laughing with Durang'
Also tagged with Dance
Alison and Ellie Naftaly hang upside down during the Seance performance and Victorian Masquerade presented by Music of Ghost on Nov. 4, 2023 at the SBCAST creative space in Santa Barbara, Calif. Music of Ghost produces otherworldly jams and aerial performances.
Haunting aerial dance performances beguiles community at masquerade
Dance instructor Tracy Kofford in grande plié second position during warm-ups with his beginning modern dance technique class on Oct. 27 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. This warm-up is important for the dancers because it gets their body flowing and muscles stretched.
Tracy Kofford hopes to prepare students for a career in dance
State Street Ballet dancers reach up to Leeza Domrachev (center) after tearing off her swan costume on Oct. 16 at the Granada Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. Light and dark imagery weaved a common thread through William Soleau’s choreographic choices during the performance.
Musicians, dancers, & vocalists collaborate in 'Carmina Burana'
The City College Dance Company moves in unison in rehearsal for their “Seekers” routine on Oct. 29 in the PE building at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Many of the dancers have been overjoyed to rehearse back in the studio again following the past years quarantine.
SBCC Dance takes center stage in first post-pandemic performance
Galen Hooks (left) and Antavius Ellison (right) performing to “I Love You” by Billie Eilish, choreographed by Galen Hooks. Source Galen Hooks.
Galen Hooks' interpretive dance to 'I Love You' feeds my artistic soul
Stephanie Brown applies make-up around her eyes during Theatrical Make-up class on Sept. 8, 2021 in DM130 at Santa Barbara City College in Calif. The students draw out the final design on paper first, then apply it to themselves.
$20 M to help City College benefit underrepresented communities
Also tagged with dance collective
Courtesy Image.
SBCC Dance Company's festival brings talented dancers together
SBCC Spring Dance Collective to showcase student choreography
SBCC Spring Dance Collective to showcase student choreography

The Channels

The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in