SBCC’s The Channels reviews Netflix Originals

“Dear White People”

Reviewed By Tori Pierson

“Dear White People” is an entertaining and captivating 10 episode Netflix original show that tells the story of black college students at a predominantly white school.

The show tackles a number of social issues like race relations, but also focuses greatly on character backstory and development, figuring out identity and navigating college life.

The show blends humor into its storyline, and while at times it will be brutally honest, I think that is what makes it a relatable show.

After watching the show, I became more aware that college is the time to find and establish who you are. “Dear White People” not only reminds us that everyone is going through their own individual struggle, but that social issues regarding race are very much still alive.

“Death Note”

Reviewed by Maxton Schulte

The concept behind the “God of Justice” known as “Kira” may have saved people from evil but it surely did not not save its own reputation in Netflix’s new original film “Death Note.”

The contemporary adaptation fails to keep the integrity of the original Japanese manga comic series with its millennial-tailored script, young casting choice and excessive goriness.

This approach was very reminiscent of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

What fueled the unconventional and troubled romance between Light Yagami (Nat Wolff) and his depraved girlfriend (Margaret Qualley) was too unrealistic and was blown out of proportion by the morbid, death-god Ryuk (Willem Dafoe).

The slow motion and abstract filmography during the most dramatic moments were undoubtedly more engaging than the story itself.

One of the closing lines of the film ironically says that, “Sometimes you have to choose the lesser of 2 evils,” which the directors should have taken into consideration while producing this film.

“13 Reasons Why”

Reviewed by Clara Uttenthal

Plain blue metal lockers line the hallway at Liberty High School, but one locker is different from the others. Covered in pictures, drawings and notes saying: “don’t want you to go,” and “you were so beautiful,” the locker is a reminder of Hannah Baker, a student who committed suicide. She leaves behind 13 tapes explaining her decision.

13 Reasons Why is anything but a series about high school gossip in the hallways, and a girl’s lack of attention from her classmates. It is a relevant and captivating story that opens up about the consequences of bullying by letting us into the world of Baker. The show takes the audience through how she gradually lost her courage to live.

When the Netflix show premiered in March 2017, it caused controversy over whether the series would be triggering for young adults with suicidal thoughts, or if it opened up discussion on otherwise taboo topics.

I think that the show is spot on in emphasizing how people deal with things in their lives that explain who they are and why they act as they do. The show is important in that it raises awareness about bullying and depression, so that people start talking about these topics.